Daniel passes on the good wishes of the children in Donegal to Santa

Contact
Daniel has a chat with Santa
Our very own Daniel O'Donnell has already met up with Santa in his worldwide travels and has passed on all the good wishes from the children of Donegal to the big man himself.
Indeed Santa has assured Daniel that everything is right on schedule with only six days to go and that he will be visiting everybody no matter where they are.
Daniel has said he is hoping to have a quieter year in 2020, but has dismissed suggestions that he plans to slow down.
The 57-year-old Donegal singer revealed he is cutting down on new projects next year as he is preparing for a bit of a break.
He and wife Majella pulled in huge viewing figures for their B&B Road Trip series, which was followed by a USA trip earlier this year but he has decided it is time to put his feet up for a while and indulge in some gentler pursuits such as playing cards - his new favourite hobby.
"I'm on the home stretch now and looking forward to having a bit of time off to unwind."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Concern Worldwide's Emergency Programme Officer Paul Carr hiking Slieve League cliffs in Donegal with Concern's Climb4Concern challenge in 2018
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.