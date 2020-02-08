Voting steady in South Donegal - Sligo/Leitrim

There has been steady turnout already in #GE2020 as voters brave the wet and windy weather conditions to cast their vote.

In the larger urban areas of both Bundoran and Ballyshannon, there has been a 31% by 3.00 pm turnout with the more rural areas in south Donegal marginally quieter. This is in spite of the constituency boundary controversy where voters called Donegal to be restored to its natural boundary.

Cllr. Michael McMahon said; "I think a lot of voters paid attention to the weather warnings and came out early to avoid the worst of the storm but at the same time it has been steady since."





