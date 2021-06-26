Gaoth Dobhair and Killybegs share seven goals but hosts come out on top

Naoise O’Baoill scored 1-4 for Gaoth Dobhair against Killybegs
Gaoth Dobhair and Killybegs were in goal scoring mood in Magheragallon this evening in the Division League clash.
Gaoth Dobhair 3-13 Killybegs 4-5
In all seven green flags were raised in a highly entertaining encounter with the locals bagging three and the visitors one more.
Eamonn Collum, Naoise O’Baoill and Aidan Breathnach hit the onion bag for the locals who had five points to spare at the finish of the 60-plus minutes.
Conor Cunningham, Jack McSharry and Christopher Mulligan hit the spot for the Fishermen. The sides were level at half-time 0-6 to 1-3. Naoise O’Baoill who ended the game with 1-4 to his name kicked three of the first half points. Eamonn Collum got two and Ethan Harkin one was also on the mark for the men from the Gaeltacht.
Conor Cunningham scored 1-1, Jack McSharry and John Ban Gallagher one each the visitors. In an exciting second half, Collum, Fionnan Coyle and Naoise O’Baoill hit the big scores for the winners. Jack McSharry posted two of the Killybegs goals and Christopher Mulligan scored the fourth for a very young and inexperienced Seasiders.
Gaoth Dobhair: Christopher Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Gary McFadden, James O’Baoill; Cian McEntee, Eamonn McGee, Sean Doherty; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll; Cian Mulligan,Fionan Coyle (1-0), Naoise O’Baoill (1-4); Eamonn Collum (0-8, 4f), Ethan Harkin (0-1), Cathal Mulligan. Subs: Aidan Breathnach (1-0) for Cian Mulligan (22); Roan Turk for P McGee (52).
Killybegs: Antoine O’Hara; Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Connaghan, Niall Carberry; Michael Callaghan, John Ban Galllagher (0-1), Ryan Carr; Seamus Og Byrne, Rory Coyle; Ryan Cunningham (0-1), Jack McSharry (2-1), Odhran McGuinness; Niall Campbell, Conor Cunningham (1-2), Christopher Mulligan (1-0). Subs: Sean Jordan for O McGuinness (43); Eoin McGing for A O’ Hara (59)
|Referee: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)
