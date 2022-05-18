Search

18 May 2022

Father-of-two jailed for attempt to break into ex-partner’s bedroom

Young mother left 'petrified' after burglary at her home

Young mother in fear after ex-boyfriend hacked through bedroom door with scissors

Andrew Laird admitted the burglary at his ex-partner's home PICTURE: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 1:26 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A father-of-two who broke into his ex-partner’s home and hacked through her bedroom door with a pair of scissors has been given a three-year prison sentence.
Andrew Laird, 33, had pleaded guilty to burglary on July 14, 2019 at an address in Convoy.
Judge John Aylmer suspended the final two years of the sentence at Letterkenny Circuit Court.
A previous hearing of the court heard that Laird’s ex-partner, Sarah Louise McGavigan, had been left “petrified” by his attempt to break through her locked bedroom door.
Ms McGavigan told gardaí that she was in bed from 10pm and at around 12.50am she heard heavy knocking at the window. She heard glass breaking and started shouting in the hope that the person would flee.
Laird, of Beechwood Grove, Convoy, ran upstairs and Ms McGavigan sought refuge in her bedroom, locking the door. Laird started banging on the door and a sharp object cut through the door.
Ms McGavigan rang her sister and, upon seeing the victim on the phone, Laird left through the back door.
Laird was arrested for burglary and made no admissions during an interview with gardaí. Officers seized clothing and a pair of large green scissors which were believed to have been used to damage the door.

In a victim impact statement, Ms McGavigan, a single mother-of-two, said she was left in shock after the incident.
She had been in a relationship with Laird but had not seen him in around six weeks prior to the incident.
Laird has 15 previous convictions, eight for drug-related offences, six for road traffic matters and one for possession of drugs with the intent to sell or supply.
Sentencing Laird, Judge Aylmer said the incident was “clearly a very terrifying experience for the unfortunate victim”.

He said the starting point for the sentence was four years in prison.
Mitigating factors which reduced the sentence to three years included an early plea of guilty, his expression of remorse and the fact he had not come to the attention of gardaí since the offence.

Donegal man in court on five alleged sexual assaults

The man in his 50s is charged with alleged offences dating from 1992-2000

The judge said drugs were a problem in Laird's life and a probation report found he was at moderate risk of reoffending. The report also noted he had “a bad attitude” towards relationships. He has been free of drugs for a year and has been undergoing therapy.
The judge noted that Laird has a low IQ and his education was in a school for students with special needs.

Judge Aylmer said the offence was too serious to merit suspending the whole sentence.
He suspended the final two years of the three-year sentence on the condition that Laird be of good behaviour, abstain from unprescribed drugs and be under the supervision of the Probation Service for the first 12 months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media