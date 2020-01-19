A look at the figures again - How the candidates fared in the Donegal five-seat constituency at the 2016 General Election

In the five-seat Donegal constituency in 2016, there were 16 candidates.

Charlie McConalogue (FF) topped the poll with 12,533 first preference votes and was elected on the first count. The other four candidates who were elected were: Pearse Doherty (SF, 10,300); Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF, 10,198); Joe McHugh (FG, 8,412); and Thomas Pringle (Ind, 6,220).

The chart below shows the first preference votes of the candidates

The electorate was 117,675 and the quota was 12,218. There was a 62.85% turnout.

Sinn Fein's Padraig MacLochlainn (SF, 5,742) lost his seat.

The other unsuccessful candidates, in order of first preference votes, were: Gary Doherty (SF, 4,136), were Dessie Shiels (Ind, 3,724), Tim Jackson Ind, 3,580), Paddy Harte jnr (FG, 2,831), Frank McBrearty jnr (FG, 1,914), Niamh Kennedy (Independent Alliance, 1,836), Ian McGarvey (Ind, 982), Paula Flanagan (Green Party, 428), Michael Mooney (Ind, 397), Cordeila Nic Fhearraigh (Fis Nua, 70).

It is important to note that a small part of south Donegal (taking in Ballyshannon and Bundoran) is part of the Sligo-Leitrim four-seater, which will also include a small part of Roscommon in the 2016 general election.

The four TDs elected in 2016 were: Marc McSharry (FF, 8,856), Martin Kenny (SF, 6,356), Tony McLoughlin (FG, 6,172) and Eamon Scanlon (FF, 5,894). The electorate was 95,911 while the turnout was 62,895 (65.8%). The quota was 12,468.