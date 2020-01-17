Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

People of Donegal urged to demand more rehabilitation funding

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland want pressure on election candidates

People of Donegal urged to demand more rehabilitation funding

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Brain injury survivors face a lottery to access neuro-rehabilitation services in Ireland, according to the nation’s leading provider of community rehabilitation for brain injury.

As voters put election candidates through their paces on the doorsteps, Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is calling on the people of Donegal to demand more funding for community neuro rehabilitation in the next Programme for Government.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland’s chief executive, Barbara O’Connell, said: “This country cannot continue to save a life on the one hand but rob quality of life on the other hand by not providing neuro rehabilitation in the community to brain injury survivors.

"Without investment in rehabilitation, our hospitals are clogged up unnecessarily by keeping brain injury survivors in acute beds that don’t need to be there. Families are pushed to breaking point because of severe under-resourcing of neuro rehabilitation. The reality is if you have a brain injury outside of Dublin, there are no specialist beds for you and very little rehabilitation in your community.

“That’s why I’m calling on the people of Donegal to ask about funding for rehabilitation on the doorsteps when election candidates come to call. With 19,000 brain injuries acquired every year in Ireland, there isn’t a family in the country that hasn’t been touched by it in some way.

"The biggest causes of brain injury that we see are from stroke, road traffic accidents, falls, tumours and assault. We hear every day about the crisis situation in our acute health services but what about the people who have survived a massive trauma like brain injury? We need to fight for them too.”

According to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, an appalling lack of neuro rehabilitation services is devastating thousands of brain injury survivors and their families across the country who are left merely to exist.

The national brain injury charity said that despite more people surviving the major trauma of a brain injury, many young survivors are forced to live indefinitely in nursing homes or community hospitals without access to any rehabilitation to aid their recovery.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is calling on election candidates to prioritise investment in neuro-rehabilitation in 2020. It is estimated that more than 100,000 people in Ireland are living with the consequences of brain injury at any given time.

The charity is calling for:

- €2m annual investment to sustain Acquired Brain Injury Ireland into the future
- €5m to develop a regional neuro-rehabilitation centre
- €0.5m to provide a basic case management service nationally
- Benefits of community neuro-rehabilitation:
- Improved quality of life and independence
- Better health outcomes
- Reduced social and economic isolation
- Reduced stress on national health system
- Reduced stress on families as caregivers
- Benefit of investment in new regional neuro-rehab centre:
- Free up acute hospital beds
- Free up places in National Rehabilitation Hospital
- Save time and money across health system by improving flow of brain injury survivors from hospital to home

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland is the nation’s leading provider of community rehabilitation for those of working age (18-65 years) living with and recovering from an acquired brain injury. For more information or to support Acquired Brain Injury Ireland visit www.abiireland.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie