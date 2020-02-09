Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny well ahead in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim according to early tallies

With three-quarters of the Sligo Town boxes now open, Martin Kenny (SF) is sweeping ahead.

Indications are that he has picked up many votes that would have been expected to go to independent candidates.

At present, it is looking likely that Kenny will be elected after the first count. He is sitting at 20% in the tallies.

Marc Mac Sharry (FF) is also polling well on 18% with Cllr Declan Bree (Ind) and Marian Harkin (Ind) on 12%.

But there are a lot of boxes still to be opened, so anything could happen.