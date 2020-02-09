Final tally figures - Sinn Féin set to take two seats on first count in Donegal five-seater

Sinn Féin’s surge in Donegal is continuing with the party set to see its two candidates elected on the first count.

According to the final tally figures, Pearse Doherty will romp home with around 27% of the first preference vote - in line with the TG4 poll.

Tally figures show him on 20,909 - one of the highest figures in the country, and well above the 12,866 quota.

His running mate, Sen. Padraig MacLochlainn is also set to be elected on the first count. His tally figure shows a total of 13,804 first preference votes.

After that, Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue looks well placed to retain his seat having 8,322 votes.

Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education, is on 7,613 while long serving TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher is next on 7,523.

Based on these figures, seasoned political observers are suggesting that there will be a Sinn Féin gain in Donegal at the expense of Independent Thomas Pringle.

Pringle is currently sixth in terms of first preference votes, according to the tally figures.

He is on 5,459, around 2,000 votes behind Gallagher and McHugh.

Independent John O’Donnell is seventh on 4,761 - but looks to have too much to make up.

However, transfers will still be hugely important.

One of the big variables still will be how the surplus of Doherty’s vote will go.

Geographical factors will also come into play.



Final Tally Figures

Casey, Peter 546

Doherty, Pearse 20,909

Gallagher, Pat ‘the Cope’ 7,523

Harley, Martin 3,034

MacLochlainn, Padraig 13,804

McConalogue, Charlie 8,322

McConnell, Niall 565

McGuinness, Arthur 61

McHugh, Joe 7,613

O’Donnell, John 4,741

Pringle, Thomas 5,459

Sweeney, Mary T. 2,373

White, Michael 1,646

Quota: 12,866