Disappointing Donegal performance from former Dragons' Den star - GE2020

Former presidential candidate Peter Casey's bid to get elected to Dáil looks to be over.

With counting continuing, the former Dragons Den star's ambitions have stalled with a disappointing return across the county.

The Casey camp will be disappointed with the lack of votes from his Inishowen backyard. The businessman received just 49 first preference votes in his Greencastle base.

Inishowen as a whole was not kind, with just 546 votes, Casey was almost 7,000 votes behind Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.