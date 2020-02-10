Count resumes in GE2020 south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

A third count got underway at the Sligo Park Hotel count centre at 9.00am on Monday.

55 votes from eliminated candidates Mary O'Donnell (Ind) and 86 from Renua's Oisin O'Dwyer are being distributed.

A result is expected very soon.

At present the candidates stand as follows:



Cllr Declan Bree (Ind) 2,614

James Conway (Ind) 1,526

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 1,262

Shane Ellis (FF) 2,926

Frankie Feighan (FG) 5,457

Bláithin Gallagher (Green) 1,957

Marian Harkin (Ind) 7,462

Martin Kenny (SF) Elected First Count

Marc MacSharry (FF) 7,182

Ann McCloskey (Aontú) 408

Paul McWeeney (National) 499

Gino O’Boyle (PBP) 2,383

Mary O'Donnell (Ind) 55 Eliminated Second Count

Oisin O’Dwyer (Renua) 86 Eliminated Second Count

Bernie O’Hara (Ind) 699

John Perry (Ind) 1,406

Eamon Scanlon (FF) 6,355

Thomas Walsh (FG) 4,809

Sean Wynne (Ind) 1,457