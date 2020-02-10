Count resumes in GE2020 south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Contact
A third count got underway at the Sligo Park Hotel count centre at 9.00am on Monday.
55 votes from eliminated candidates Mary O'Donnell (Ind) and 86 from Renua's Oisin O'Dwyer are being distributed.
A result is expected very soon.
At present the candidates stand as follows:
Cllr Declan Bree (Ind) 2,614
James Conway (Ind) 1,526
Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) 1,262
Shane Ellis (FF) 2,926
Frankie Feighan (FG) 5,457
Bláithin Gallagher (Green) 1,957
Marian Harkin (Ind) 7,462
Martin Kenny (SF) Elected First Count
Marc MacSharry (FF) 7,182
Ann McCloskey (Aontú) 408
Paul McWeeney (National) 499
Gino O’Boyle (PBP) 2,383
Mary O'Donnell (Ind) 55 Eliminated Second Count
Oisin O’Dwyer (Renua) 86 Eliminated Second Count
Bernie O’Hara (Ind) 699
John Perry (Ind) 1,406
Eamon Scanlon (FF) 6,355
Thomas Walsh (FG) 4,809
Sean Wynne (Ind) 1,457
