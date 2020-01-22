SNAPSHOTS: Fantastic prize pack up for grabs for the best Donegal readers' photo from times gone by

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen?

Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?

Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us.

Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.

It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on DonegalLive.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Donegal Post, Donegal Democrat and Inish Times.

Poll

We will run a poll every week on DonegalLive.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week. Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers' images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize.To enter, all you have to do is send your photos to pictures@donegallive.ie and we will do the rest! Don’t delay!

We will be giving a number of examples of old photos from our newspaper archives over the next few days and talking about what they mean to us.

Our photo for today (see above) was taken in Loreto Convent, Letterkenny in 1988.

Donegal Live journalist Siobhán McNamara explains why she likes this photograph.

Crafting a wall hanging to commemorate St Bridget

What I really like is the lovely warmth to this photograph that brings us back to a simpler time, albeit a time that was drawing to an end.

The photo was taken by photographer Brian McDaid in the front parlour of the Loreto Convent, Letterkenny in 1988.

As can be seen from the photograph, the occasion was a celebration of St Bridget.

Loreto Secondary School secretary Deirdre Duffy was working in the school at the time. With the help of colleagues past and present, she was able to shed some light on what is going on.

“The nun pictured in the centre of the photograph is Sr Joseph Byrne (RIP),” said Ms Duffy. “As far as I remember, she was from Kilcar.

“She had been in Killarney for a long time before spending her final years in Letterkenny.

“She is working on a wall hanging to commemorate St Bridget.

“Sr Joseph had just come here and the wall hanging was her project.

“Many of the students were over and back helping her. Everyone was going along and doing a bit to get it finished.

“It was then taken to the head of Loreto in Rathfarnam and it was hung there.”