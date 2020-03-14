Have you seen any hedgehogs in Donegal lately? Your sightings could help provide records for the future

The much-loved hedgehog was once a common sight in many parts of Donegal but numbers would appear to be in decline.

PHD candidate at National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) Elaine O’Riordan is carrying out a nationwide survey and she is keen for Donegal people to get involved.

The hedgehog is a firm favourite in children’s stories, due in no small part to its quirky protective spikes and benign nature. But it can often be overlooked when it comes to conservation.

Ms O’Riordain said: “We are hearing that people used to see them all the time but don’t see them as much anymore.

“It is estimated that the population in England has declined by about half over the last few decades. So the main aim of this study is to see if the same thing is happening here. We don’t have a baseline of what the population is like, so this survey will provide that comparison for future monitoring.”

Records of sightings have been coming in through the National Biodiversity Centre. But reported sightings are sparse in south and west Donegal in particular as well as parts of Inishowen.

So is this down to a low hedgehog population or is it that people aren’t submitting records?

“It is probably a mix of the two,” said Ms O’Riordan. “There are some great wildlife recorders in Donegal, and we would love to see more people getting involved and to keep an eye out for hedgehogs, either live ones or roadkill.

“The other thing to consider is that hedgehogs don’t really like upland regions or generally, where there are a lot of bogs, so we are more likely to see them in lower lying areas. We see pockets in Kerry and Mayo as well where there aren’t many, and we also know that they don’t seem to like the Burren in Co Clare.

“But the more records we have, the better understanding we will have of their distribution.”

Ms O’Riordan is offering individuals and schools the opportunity to become more actively involved.

“A great way people can help is to make hedgehog tunnels,” she said. “I use old election posters and make them into a triangular tunnel, with a little bit of cat food in the middle. I put down some non-toxic paint so we can tell from the footprints if hedgehogs have gone through the tunnel.

“The other way is for people to put up cameras in their gardens and let me know what they discover.”

Ms O’Riordan is planning a number of workshops around the country in May and June.

“I would love to do one in Donegal and I am looking into that at the moment,” she said.

Hedgehogs are one of Ireland’s few true hibernators, and they are beginning to wake up now after their long winter sleep. They are at their most active from April to October.

They are commonly found in farmland, woodland, gardens and parks. Hedgehogs particularly like good cover so clearing of bushes and hedgerows and widespread grass cutting is believed to be a significant contributing factor to their decline.

The hedgehog is mainly a solitary creature, feeding at night on insects and small invertebrates such as snails.

One of their most interesting features is the way in which they roll themselves into a ball with their spines raised when they sense danger.

Females usually have just one litter per year. The young are known as hoglets and are born in June or July.

Adults measure between 15cm and 30cm and weigh up to 2kg.

Anyone who would like more information on the survey or who wishes to get involved can contact Ms O’Riordan by email on elaine.oriordan@nuigalway.ie

Records of hedgehogs and other wildlife can be submitted at records.biodiversityireland.ie