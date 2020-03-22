A Mother's Day like no other - A view of Donegal by Siobhán McNamara

What a strange Mother's Day it's been.

The girls were disappointed not to have got out shopping for presents earlier in the week, but they are old enough to understand why it wouldn't have been a good idea. I did get a lovely gift in the post - a parcel of books from my eldest who is living in Limerick.

She's been there for more than five years but's its only since the Covid-19 virus hit Ireland that it started to feel so far away. But then again, even other parts of our own lovely county feel impossibly distant right now.

I had hoped to pack kids and dog into the car for our usual Sunday beach walk. But stories filtering through of holiday makers flocking to the area, jam-packed car parks and even gardaí on duty at one local beach made me change my mind. We'll get out later in the week when it's a bit quieter.

Plans to pick up some party food and a cake as part of a trip to the supermarket were also abandoned. I just about had the makings of an egg sponge in the cupboard. It is cooling down now, almost ready to be filled with raspberry jam and whipped cream. And the delicious smell of freshly baked cake in the house more than makes up for not getting out and about. The rest of the shopping can wait another day or two.

My own mother who is no longer with us would have been the first to remind us to always count our blessings no matter what else was going on. I placed flowers on her grave yesterday evening, having also bought these lovely lilies (pictured) to brighten up my own kitchen.

It's been a strange day, but I will follow my mother's advice and be grateful for the gift of motherhood and my four wonderful children.

