The Alzheimer Society of Ireland postpones Alzheimer’s Tea Day and launches urgent appeal for vital dementia supports in Donegal

It is estimated that there are 1,929 people living with dementia in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The devastating impact of Covid-19 has been highlighted as The Alzheimer Society of Ireland postpones Alzheimer’s Tea Day and launches an urgent appeal for vital dementia supports in Donegal.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) has announced the postponement of its largest annual fundraising campaign Alzheimer’s Tea Day due to Covid-19. The organisation has launched an urgent appeal for vital dementia supports to help them to continue their vital work with people with dementia and their families during this time.

Covid-19 has resulted in a perfect storm for The ASI: Alzheimer’s Tea Day, its biggest and most important fundraiser over the past 25 years which was due to take place in every town in Ireland on Thursday, May 7, is now postponed contributing to a severe drop in fundraising of €1 million; its 48 day care centres are closed; and its vital supports such as Social Clubs, Alzheimer Cafes and Support Groups are all postponed until further notice.

However, The ASI continues to support people with dementia and their families as our Home Care, Dementia Advisers, National Helpline and Online Family Carer Training are all still running. In addition we are implementing new ways of providing ASI supports remotely to our clients and their families such as regular telephone calls and activity packages for people to use in their own homes.

Most people who are living with dementia are in the high-risk category for Covid-19 and most of their carers - their husbands and wives - are also older and many have underlying health conditions. And now, with the majority of ASI’s supports now closed, thousands of vulnerable people are facing this emergency alone, without the supports and constant care that they urgently need.

As part of the urgent appeal, members of the public are being asked to make a special emergency donation today on www.alzheimer.ie to help provide essential care and support to those living with dementia whose lives are being torn apart by Covid-19.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s CEO, Pat McLoughlin said:


Press HERE for audio version of Pat McLoughlin Quote.

Covid-19 has undoubtedly caused additional challenges for older people who may already be vulnerable and particularly those who struggle with health conditions, loneliness, and isolation.

The ASI has developed some tip sheets to help support people with dementia and their families in a challenging and rapidly changing situation including the following: 

  • ·  Tips for vulnerable adults
  • ·  Tips for supporting vulnerable people in the community
  • ·  Tips for nursing home restrictions
  • ·  Supports available from organisations in Ireland during COVID-19

All of these resources are available HERE.

For more information on our supports and services during this challenging time, please contact The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline is open six days a week Monday to Friday 10am–5pm and Saturday 10am–4pm on 1800 341 341. Email at helpline@alzheimer.ie or via Live Chat at www.alzheimer.ie 

Website: www.alzheimer.ie 

 

