Is you beloved pet picture perfect? ISPCA hosts photo competition during Covid-19 lockdown

With so many Donegal people staying at home during Covid-19 lockdown, pets are always on hand with their unconditional love, comfort and support.

The ISPCA is offering pet lovers the opportunity to return the favour with a fantastic competition.

A spokesperson said: “Now it’s our turn to show them how much we care, not just by giving extra TLC but to join the Picture Perfect Pet Competition to show the wonderful role they play in our lives.

“So we’re asking pet lovers across the country to post and share a favourite photo of their perfect pooch, cutest kitty cat, beautiful bunny, little pony or any other precious pet they have and post their picture on our ISPCA Facebook page.

“There’s more! We’ve three fabulous pet hampers to give away as a prize for three of our amazing supporters.”

To enter, people need to:

- Go to the ISPCA Facebook page

- Post a picture of their gorgeous pet on the Picture Perfect Pet Competition post

- Like, share and tag a friend.

“If you can, please make a donation on www.ispca.ie/donate referencing Picture Perfect Pet Competition or alternatively text the word ISPCA to 50300 to donate €4,” the spokesperson said.

Texts Cost €4 each. ISPCA will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Facilities including ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre are closed to the public due to the Covid-19 crisis. However, Inspectors are on the front line and continuing to respond to emergencies made to the animal cruelty helpline. The service is also continuing to care for animals in its rescue centres.

“We really need your help more than ever,” said the spokesperson. “If you can help, please make a kind donation so we can continue rescuing, caring for and finding new homes for Ireland’s most cruelly treated animals.”