Contact
What to Watch: Here's 10 of the best movies on TV this weekend
Here's your guide to the best movies on TV this weekend.
Saturday
A Dog's Purpose (2017) - RTÉ One @6.35pm
A dog is reincarnated as different breeds over several generations, with multiple owners and with a variety of names, but he is fated to be reacquainted, decades later, with his original owner. Comedy drama, starring Dennis Quaid, with the voice of Josh Gad.
Arthur (2011) - RTÉ 2 @9.15pm
An irresponsible billionaire playboy finds his carefree lifestyle under threat when he is pushed into getting engaged to an ambitious socialite. He falls in love with a penniless aspiring writer, but finds following his heart will mean losing everything when his parents threaten to cut him off without a penny. Comedy remake, starring Russell Brand, Helen Mirren, Greta Gerwig and Jennifer Garner.
Being Flynn (2012) - TG4 @9.20pm
A failed writer finds new purpose when he volunteers at a homeless shelter, but his life begins to unravel when his estranged father, who has neglected his family all their lives, turns up seeking a bed for the night. As they try to rebuild their relationship, the author fears he is doomed to repeat the old man's mistakes. Drama, starring Robert De Niro, Paul Dano and Julianne Moore.
Skyscraper (2012) - Film 4 @9pm
A former hostage negotiator takes a job as a security expert at the world's tallest building in Hong Kong. He finds himself framed for sabotage when the skyscraper bursts into flames. As he strives to clear his name, he must also fight his way back into the blazing tower to rescue his family, who are being held hostage by criminals 225 storeys up. Action thriller, starring Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell and Chin Han.
Sunday
Due Date (2010) - RTÉ 2 @9pm
Uptight architect Peter is desperate to make it home before his pregnant wife goes into labour, but an altercation with an air marshal gets him banned from flying. Unlikely salvation is at hand in the shape of an oddball aspiring actor on his way to Hollywood, and the duo set off on a disastrous journey across America. Comedy, starring Robert Downey Jr and Zach Galifianakis.
My Cousin Rachel (2017) - Channel 4 @10.55pm
Having sworn revenge against his relative's widow, a young Englishman finds his plans soon change after they finally meet. Drama based on the Daphne Du Maurier novel, starring Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin and Holliday Grainger.
Logan (2017) - Film 4 @9pm
In the near future, Wolverine cares for an ailing Professor X somewhere on the Mexican border. However, the razor-clawed hero's attempts to hide from the world are turned upside down when a young mutant arrives, pursued by cyborg bounty hunters in the employ of a sinister corporation. Fantasy adventure, starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen and Stephen Merchant.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.