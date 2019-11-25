Today marks 1,000 days since plans submitted for iconic new GAA stadium

Today marks 1,000 days since Ulster GAA submitted its planning application in February 2017 for an iconic new Provincial Stadium in Belfast.

However, the dream of a wonderful, new modern stadium remains a long way off becoming reality.

And Donegal's Tom Daly, the Chairman of Casement Park Project Board, has expressed his continued frustration in a letter to “all GAA units” in Ulster.

In it, he notes that “the completion of Kingspan Ravenhill stadium for Ulster Rugby and the Irish Football Association’s Windsor Park Stadium is bringing significant benefits to their members and to wider society and it is obvious that the provision of modern infrastructure has helped develop the profile and standing of both sports.”

And the Ballyshannon native continues: “At Ulster GAA we are determined that 250,000 association members and new visitors to our games will enjoy similar benefits once the long-standing commitment made to us by Government are fulfilled, with the Casement Park project contributing significantly to sporting, cultural and economic prosperity.”

However, the plans have been dogged by "a prolonged planning process."

He is still hopeful that, subject to planning approval and securing the additional investment required to deliver the project, work can still commence in 2020 at Casement Park.

He also pointed out that a new Casement Park stadium which would deliver the last strand of the Regional Stadia Development Programme, a key commitment within the NI Executive’s Programme for Government.

Key features of the planned new stadium

• Developed by global Award-winning architect Populous, designers of Tottenham Hotspur, Emirates and Aviva stadiums

• Proposed capacity of 34,500 inclusive of 8,500 standing with roof capacity for all spectators

• Iconic bowl design

• Education and heritage centre, conference facilities and social club