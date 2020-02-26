DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL . . . All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Naomh Columba

Well done to Aaron, Lanty, Paul, Eric and Fionn who were part of the Donegal U-20 team who beat Monaghan last Saturday.

Naomh Columba Lotto 18 Feabhra 2020: Uimhreacha 6,10,26,30. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 The Porch Gang; €30 John Molloy, Gannew; €20 Mary B Ellis, Malinbeg; €20 Noreen O’Leary, Kilcar; €20 Philomena Cunnea, Kilcar. Lotto na Seachtaine seo chugainn

25 Feabhra 2020 €4,500

We will be holding a registration day for club membership in both the old school Carrick and the Naomh Columba clubhouse on Sunday morning 1st of March from 11.00am until 1pm.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 23/02/2020. Numbers: 4, 8, 9, 10, 18. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Peggy McAteer, Kerrykeel. Next week’s Jackpot: €1500.

National Club Draw: Many thanks to everyone who supported us in buying tickets for the National Club Draw. The tickets are included in three draws, and the first of those took place. The winners are: €100 - Christine Mc Gonigle, Ballylar, Fanad; €100 - Bríd Mc Ateer, Ballyhernan; €100 - Mary R Blaney, Rosnakill;€100 - John Dhiarmuid, Traigh a Locha; €100 - Chloe, Ciara & Páidí Callaghan

All the tickets sold will also be included in the Donegal draw, and finally in the National Draw which will take place on March 12th

Gaeil Fhánada Registration and Membership Forms 2020

The deadline for registration for 2020 is fast approaching with two options still available - online or in Dunleavy’s shop, Portsalon and Blaney’s shop in Kerrykeel.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will now take place on Thursday evening, February 28th at the Rossnakill Hall at 8:30pm

Ireland Lights Up (Thursday) and 5K (Saturday): Our final walk takes place this Thursday 27th of February at Traigh a Locha.

We will also have a 5K on Saturday 29th, starting at 1pm from the pitch at Traigh a Locha.

Scór Sinsear: Rinne ár bhfoireann Tráth na gCeist sar-ionadaíocht ar ár son ag Babhta Ceannais Scór oíche Dé hAoine, ach ní raibh an lá leo. Comhghairdeas le Aodh Ruadh as a mbua ar an oíche.

St Michaels

St. Michael’s GAA Club will hold their annual Dinner Dance in the Shandon Hotel on Saturday 29th February at 7.30pm and as well as the usual Club Awards we will also induct another two Club stalwarts into the St. Michael’s Hall of Fame. This year’s recipients will be Liam Ferry and Patsy McGee.

Sympathy: ClG Naomh Michael extends deepest sympathy to Cairns and Margaret Witherow and family Sandhill Dunfanaghy on the death of Cairns mother Kathleen Ardvarnock, Convoy last week. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Mary Haughton Massinass Creeslough. The €75 was won by Kelly Gillespie Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michel’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were: 11, 14,15,17,18,19. The Match 5 Winner was Luke Bott who won €100. This week’s Jackpot will be €5100.

Membership: Reminder that registration for all members must be completed before 31st March.

Irish Life Healthy Club Challenge: Ireland lights up 2020 may be coming to a end in the next few weeks however Irish Life GAA Healthy Club Challenge is coming up.

Aodh Ruadh

The monthly club meeting takes place this Thursday at 9pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh.

Football: Our under 16 and minor footballers and management travelled to Dublin last Saturday for the Donegal-Dublin game. All-in-all 33 players spent the afternoon at the GAA National Games Development Centre at Abbottstown.

Mobile phone quiz night: Ballyshannon’s first ever Mobile Phone Quiz Night takes place this Friday in Dicey Reilly's at 9pm.

National League fixture: Donegal v Monaghan on Sunday. Key stewards should report to the Park no later than 11am on Sunday and all other helpers no later than 12 noon. As there will be a large crowd in attendance club members are asked to park away from the grounds. The Ladies NFL Division 1 fixture between Donegal and Cork which had been planned as a double header for this Sunday and has been deferred to Sunday, March 8th as Cork have back-logged games to catch up on.

Ulster Minor League: On Saturday Donegal will be taking on Sligo in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh in the Ulster Minor League. Throw-in at 12 noon.

Training facilities: All club teams are encouraged to follow the example of our senior and reserve footballers and use the fitness trail, including the 100m sprint section for pre-season training. This new facility at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh is a valuable all weather resource, particularly during this time of year and with the persistent adverse weather we are enduring. Just short of eight laps on the track is a 5k run, and the track has distance markers to aid training individual and team programmes. Thanks to Eamonn Harvey of Tirconaill AC who supervised the marking out of the trail. The floodlit training field is reserved for club adult teams.

History made at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh: Donegal's win over Monaghan in the Ulster under 20 Football Championship at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday made a bit of history with the game eventually decided on penalties, 3 to 1 in Donegal's favour.

Coaching workshop: We will be hosting an outdoor coaching workshop with Joe McBrearty in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday 7th March from 10am to 12pm. All club coaches at all levels, from under 6 and up, are invited to attend.

Scór success: Congratulations to Sylvester Maguire, Paddy Kelly, Eamonn Martin Maguire and John Hughes who won the Donegal Scór Sinsir Tráth na gCeist title on Friday evening in Ballybofey's Balor theatre.

Drugs and alcohol education programme: The drug and alcohol education and prevention programme in partnership with Foróige for 13 to 16-year-olds will begin this Thursday. If you have not already registered your interest please contact Philip McLoone on 086-4053008, or attend on the evening.

Last one standing: Kerry were the safe pick this week, As we head for week five of our competition sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's we now have 71 left standing.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,500. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 6, 12, 15 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Paul Hegarty, Joan Gallagher, Kevin O'Connor, Carmel Gillespie, and Pat Gruddy. Next week’s jackpot is €1,600. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nOg.

St Naul’s

Our Academy continues on Saturday morning in Inver community Centre at 9am for junior infants and 9.45 for senior infants and first class.

There will be a registration night on Monday evening March 2nd from 7 pm to 8 pm at Inver Community Centre.

We will be welcoming St Loman’s U-16 team who were the 2019 Westmeath county champions, to the club on Sunday March 1. They will play our U-16 county champions at 10.30 at Pairc Gearóid O Ghallachoir.

Our U-14s are away to Naomh Brid in Saturday morning at 12 noon.

Thursday is our final walk as part of Operation Transformation.

Four Masters

Club Facilities Development Plan: Four Masters GAA is currently developing a sporting facilities improvement plan and is keen to get input from the community into the plan. The club is hosting a community meeting in the St. John Bosco Centre on Wednesday 4th March from 8:30pm to 10:00pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Club Registration: Members are encouraged to register and pay their 2020 membership for themselves and / or their children using the Clubforce app on their mobile phone or via the Clubforce webpage on your PC or other mobile device

Lotto: There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €1,300 at the draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday February 24th. The numbers drawn were 7, 9, 10 and 18. The €50 winners in the Lucky Dip were Brendan Cox c/o Harvey’s Point and Damien Cassidy, Leghowney.

The Ireland Lights Up walk is now finished for this year. Thanks and well done to all those who participated, especially on those bad winter nights.

Co U20 Football: Well done to our club players Richard O'Rourke and Jamie Crawford who were part of the Donegal county U20 panel that beat a fancied Monaghan team in a penalty shoot-out in Ballyshannon on Saturday.

Ladies Board - Gaeltacht Scholarship 2020: At Co Board meeting it was approved that we would provide two half scholarships worth €250 each, to girls who are registered with LGFA in Donegal. Further details and application form available on the Donegal LGFA Facebook page

The draw will take place at the March County Board Meeting. If your application is successful you will be asked to produce a receipt from the Gaeltacht College attending before payment will be made.

Important notice for all involved in underage management & coaching: GAA Code of Behaviour Information Session for all Underage Football, Hurling and Ladies Football Managers, Coaches, Mentors, Trainers & Helpers in the Abbey Hotel next Thursday evening, February 27th 8.15pm sharp.

Robert Emmets

Lotto numbers 13-15-19-25, No Lotto jackpot winners but there was two match 3 winners sharing €100. Next week’s jackpot is a massive €5050.

Bingo as usual this Friday 28th of February at 9.00pm with a snowball of €2000.

We ran a very successful membership night last Thursday night. We have decided to run another night for both Adult and underage registrations on the 4th of March from 7.00pm to 8.00pm in the clubhouse.

Scor Sinsir: The Ballad group are county champions for the second year in a row after a fantastic performance on Friday night past in the Balor Theatre. Well done to Sean Killen, Aaron McCormick, Damien Mcglinchey, Senan Catterson and Shane McBrearty. Many thanks to our leader of Scòr Helen McMenamin and to Rachel McCready for coaching the lads. Commiserations to our quiz team of Gary Doherty, Simon McMenamin, Rosemary Coll and Michael McMenamin who missed out but well done for representing our club and competing so well.

We now look forward to an Ulster semi-final and hopefully the boys can get back to another Ulster final.

Date for diary: On Sunday 29th of March from 5pm to 7pm we will be hosting a cabaret evening with Music, Song and dance in Doneyloop Hall.

Castlefinn community responder group are holding a basic life support and AED training night on the Thursday 5th March from 7pm to 10pm in the CPI centre, Castlefinn. The training is free and open to everyone but places must be booked in advance.To book your place call Mary on 0877962047.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: There was no overall winner of this weeks lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €5,000. The winning Numbers were 4 , 5, 6, 16 & 22. The €25 winners were Hugh Cassidy, Peggy’s Leg, J.Doherty clan & Edwin Mc Crea and the on-line winners were John Brennan and Eoin Quinn. The next draw will take place in The Country Inn Bar on March 2nd.

Killybegs

Minor Board Monthly Meeting: The minor board will hold it's monthly meeting on Monday 2nd March 8.30pm in Fintra.

Membership for 2020 is now being taken online.

Kilotto: Kilotto numbers 10,12,19,20 No winner. Next week Jackpot €2700. 2 match 3 each winning €30 each. Mairead Gallagher, The Glen; Mary Kelly, Lisnaclaya.

Bingo: Monday 2nd March 9:00pm, Tara Hotel. Bingo Jackpot €6600 on 45 numbers.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Senior Board Presentation Night: Our Senior board presentation night will take place on Saturday February 29th in Ostan Loch Áltan at 8pm.

The 2020 100 Club membership is now due at €240

Club membership for 2020 is now due.

An Fáinne Campaign: Tá Cumann Lúthchleas Gael ag tacú le feachtas nua An Fáinne a chur chun cinn i measc bhaill CLG. Suaitheantas é an Fáinne a chaitheann duine chun a chur in iúl go bhfuil sé sásta Gaeilge a labhairt. Má tá aon duine ag iarraidh Fáinne cur glaoch ar 0863233813.

Club Lotto: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,3,10,13,16,19! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Comhghairdeas le Paddy Doogan agus Mary Mac a bhaineann €50 - bhí cuig Uimhir agaibh! Tá €5,500 sa phota óir anois. Scór: Ar an drochuair níor éirigh linn i Scór Sinsear ag an deireadh seachtaine ach rinne na hiomaitheoirí ionadaíocht ar dóigh don chlub agus ba chóir daofa bheith bródúil as a bheith páirteach i mbabhta ceannais na condae. Buíochas do Conor Ó Gallachóir (Amhránaíocht ) agus Dónall Ó Gallchóir, Padaí Mac Laifeartaigh, Donnchadh Ó Dubhchóin agus Conor Ó Gallachóir (Foireann tráth na gCeist) a rinne ionadaíocht don chlub i mBealach Féich. Comhghairdeas leis na hiomaitheoirí uilig a fuair fríd arèir agus guíonn muid gach ádh orthu sna babhtaí cúige amach anseo!!

Ar mhaith leat Gaeilge a fhoghlaim?: Ar mhaith leat Gaeilge a fhoghlaim, snas a chur ar do chuid Ghaeilge nó go díreach í a chleachtadh i bhfoirm neamhfhoirmiúil i ciorcal comhrá srl agus é uilig a dhéanamh i d'fhóchumann CLG áitiúil. Cur glaoch ar 086 323 3813.

An Clochan Liath

Weekly Lotto results. Winning numbers 2,17,19,27. No jackpot winner, next weeks jackpot €4900. 5 x €20 winners: Jamie Glackin, Maghery; Paddy Gill, Glenties; Joe Boyle, Meenmore; Jimmy and Ann Brennan, Meenacross; Laura McGowan, St Peters Terrace.

Weekly Bingo winners: €165 Dolores Dunleavy, Annagry; €150 Jeannie Sweeney, Sheskinarone; €100 Ann Harley, Arlands; €100 Tommy Davidson, Meenbanad; €100 Johnny McGee, Gaoth Dobhair

200+ Club February draw: €1000 (234) Michelle McLaughlin; €500 (31) Jimmy Sharkey; €100 (54) Mary McGee (H); €100 (215) Connie O Donnell; €100 (28) Joe Kerr; €100 (56) Myles Sweeney; €100 (125) Denis Ward; €100 (110) Con Houston; €100 (117) Deirdre and Eamon McKelvey; €100 (162) Packie Gallagher; €100 (188) John Ward

Our final club membership registration night takes place this Friday night 28th in the clubhouse between 7- 8.30pm.

Scor Sinsir Final: The club had two acts who qualified for the Co Final of Scor Sinsir which took place in the Balor Theatre on Friday night last, 21st which was hosted by CLG Sean MacCumhaill. The acts were Noreen McGarvey in the Recital section who performed her own "She`ll be coming round the mountain" and our drama group who competed in the Léiriú Stáitse/Stage Presentation section. Both acts performed very well and thankfully, we took home the 1st silverware of the season with Noreen the winner of the Recital. The drama group done well and got some very encouraging comments from the adjudicators on the night so plenty to work on for 2021! Noreen now goes on to represent club and county in the Ulster Semi Finals, more information on this to follow.

Well done to our own Conor O Donnell, Leifin who was part of the Donegal U20 football team who beat a fancied Monaghan side when the sides met in Ballyshannon on Saturday last. Thet face Down in the Ulster semi-finals this Saturday at 2.30pm, venue TBC.

Development draw update: We are now less than 2 weeks away from our big draw which takes place on Saturday 7th March. Tickets are priced at €20, 3 for €50 or 7 for €100 and are available online via our Facebook page "Dungloes Uphill Battle". We will also have teams of ticket sellers in the Dungloe area in the days prior to the draw so keep an eye out for them around the town!

Annual Presentation Night: Our annual presentation night takes place on Saturday 7th March in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe with doors open at 7.30pm, dinner serves at 8pm. Our Guest of Honour is former Donegal player and 1992 All Ireland winner Manus Boyle and music on the night is by the fabulous "Mutley Crew".

Comortas Pele na Gaeltachta: Our senior mens team start their competitive season this Saturday 29th February at 4pm when they entertain Milford in Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta Dun na nGall.

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of last week's lotto. Two prizes of €50 went to Seamus McDevitt Largnalarkin and Charlie McGuinness, Narin Road. The numbers drawn were 1,2,21,22. The jackpot now stands at €5,000

The minors are due to play their first game this Sunday away to Ardara at 11am

The senior and reserves will start their league campaign on Sunday 29th March away to St Michaels followed by a home game against Cloughaneely on Sunday 5th April

Naomh Conaill GAA Club was founded in the year 1921 and we are less than a year away from celebrating the historical achievement in our reaching our Centenary Year.

The Naomh Conaill club has played an integral role within the parish of Iniskeel and will continue to do so for many years to come. A centenary committee has been set up with the purpose of overseeing and putting in place plans to celebrate this great achievement of the club and the people of this wonderful parish. The committees work has been ongoing and we are reaching out to the public for your support whether your young or old, living at home or abroad to help compile a historical record of the club or memories that you may have in relation to the Naomh Conaill GAA Club. These items can come in many forms and if you have any of the following list Photographs, Videos, Paper Cuttings, Medals/Trophies, Old Playing Gear or Memories etc we would be very much appreciated If you would kindly share them with the centenary committee. We will insure that they are documented and kept safe and secure and returned to the rightful owner after the celebrations.

The Centenary Committee has set up a dedicated email address naomhconaill1921@hotmail.com for any queries or help that people maybe willing or able to help with.

Malin

Scor Sinsear: Pride of place this weekend goes to Niamh Douglas, the Donegal Champion Scor Sinsear Amhranaíocht Aonair, taking the title at last Friday’s Scor Sinsear Finals in Donegal.

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €550. Sequence drawn was 7-5-2-3-6-4-1. €50 winner was Angela Houten, Shantla, Sellers prize went to Tara McLaughlin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €600

Our senior ladies footballers make a welcome return to the playing fields after an absence of a few years, this coming weekend when the compete in a pre season tournament in Buncrana.

There will be a club meeting open to all members on Thursday 5th of March in the clubhouse, beginning at 8.00 sharp.

Urris

Scór Success: Well Done to our musicians of Evelyn McGonigle, Fiona McFeeley, Shaun McDaid, Patsy Toland and Kieran Kelly who won the County title in Scór Sinsir in the Balor Theatre, Ballybofey on Friday night. Super performance on the night. They go on now to the Ulster semi-final in Randalstown on March 7th.

Membership 2020: Club Membership is now due for 2020. Please contact the following to get your membership Club Secretary, Clint Marron, Treasurer Edward Mc Laughlin or any committee member.

Lotto results: Last week's lotto results: Numbers drawn: 1, 14, 21 and 24. As no winner our Jackpot will be €1,760 next week. €15 winners: Liz Donaghey, Dunaff. Ella Kate Doherty, Figart, Isle of Doagh. Kevin Harkin, Glasmullan. Sadie McLaughlin, Tullagh. Daniel McGilloway, Roxtown.

Clonmany Tug-of-War: Well Done to Clonmany Tug-of-War on a successful world championship and their great medal haul, a great achievement. Well Done to our senior player Ryan Ranty on a silver for Clonmany B Tug of war and bronze for Ireland too.

Na Rossa

Last Friday evening the club held its minor board AGM in the hall. A terrific attendance on the night as all positions were filled with detail below. Chairman Gerry McHugh, Secretary Martina Boyce, Treasurers Pat Caulfield and Felix Melly, Children’s officers Noelle Breslin and Martina Boyce, Southern Board delegates Conal Melly, Noelle Breslin, Suzanne Bonner, Breda Breslin and Janet Melly.

Under 6 managers: Eugene Molloy, Helena Melly and Glenda Bonner.

Under 8 managers: Patrick Caulfield, Janet Melly and Breda Breslin.

Under 10 managers: Trevor Melly, Johnny Breslin and Daniel Boyle.

Under 12 managers: Felix Melly, Martin Bonner, Cillian Bonner and Martina Boyce.

Under 13 managers: Felix Melly, Martin Bonner, Cillian Bonner and Martina Boyce.

The Senior team will start their season this Saturday as they travel to play Gweedore reserves in the junior Gaeltacht first round match. Time to be confirmed at training.

No luck for Declan and the Donegal lads at the weekend in Croker after a brave performance verses Dublin. This Sunday they host Monaghan in Ballyshannon with a 2pm throw in.

Red Hughs

Lotto 20/02/2020. Numbers drawn 4,2,7,5,8,6,1,3. One winner was Aaron McGlinchey Cronlaughey, €100. The 100 club winner was Eileen Hynes, Corlea. Next week’s jackpot is €3,975

Registration: The club are holding the final opportunity for all players and supporters to register.

Registration will take place at the Clubhouse on Saturday, February 29 from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Fit For Lent: Starts this week, the aim of FFL is to meet up and do a little bit of physical activity for the 40 days of lent in a fun and inclusive way. Nights will be arranged weekly to suit. We hope to see a good crowd of enthusiastic men and women from Tuesday the 25th. For further information message the Red Hugh’s Facebook page.

100 Club: The 100 club is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities. Entry for the 100 club draw costs €20 euro a month, anyone wishing to enter please contact Eamon Kelly 0872942974.

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Results 20/02. There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 6,7,8,10,12. The 3 x €50 winners were Michael Bennett, Mullaghbawn, Co Armagh; Ciara Polly, Tullaghan; Caroline McElduff, Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Next week's jackpot will be €4850.

Ladies: U-14 league begins this Sunday.

Sympathy: CLG Realt na Mara members would like to express their deepest sympathy to the families of three former club members Eamon Melly, Des Donovan and Kevan Grace who all sadly passed away during the past week. Ar dheis De go raibh a n-anamacha.

National Draw: Could all club members please return their National Draw tickets to Club Treasurer William Doherty immediately as the stubs must all be registered with Croke Park for inclusion into the draw. William can be contacted at 086 600 0972 or 3 Church Rd.

Well done to our local lads Oisin Walsh and Matthew Duffy who defeated Monaghan to reach the Ulster U-20 semi final last weekend. Our Seniors are out again on Sunday against Monaghan following their agonising one point defeat in headquarters last Saturday so best of luck to Paul and Jamie and the whole Donegal squad.

Gaoth Dobhair

Comhghairdeas le Brian Mór Ó Fearraigh, Mín na Loch a bhain €557.00 ar an tarraingt 50/50. Míle buíochas do gach duine a thug tacaíocht. Is féidir clárú, ballraíocht giom agus 50/50 a cheannacht ar suíomh idirlín an chlub ar www.clgghaothdobhair.ie.

Beidh an tarraingt deireanach den Club 100 CLG Ghaoth Dobhair an an tseachtain seo. Aon duine ar mhaith leo a dul isteach sa tarraingt bliantúil an 50/50 le 3 seans gach seachtain ar €240, le ballraíocht saor in aisce, déan teagmháil le Treasa ar 087 9734066.

Tá club ar lorg cúpla duine a bheadh sásta cuidiú amach leis an bingo Déardaoin amháin sa mhí ó 8.00 go 10.00i.n. Má tá suim agat cuidiú déan teagmháil le Bernie Ní Rabhartaigh ar 087 9353953. Beidh traenáil ag tosnú do na cailíní Faoi 10 ar an Aoine 28ú Feabhra ó 6.15 go 7.15i.n sa chlubtheach. Bíodh buidéal uisce, bróga reatha agus €2 libh.

Letterkenny Gaels

Gabhann muid idir comhghairdeas agus comhbhrón le lucht nuachleasa Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn. Letterkenny Gaels Novelty Act/Nuachleas came a very creditable second to an excellent Buncrana performance in the Balor Theatre on Friday evening for the Scór Sinsir County Final. Tá obair ullmhór déanta le Scór ag Brian Sweeney thar na blianta. This clever adaptation was very well received by audiences.

Buíochas o chroí leis na daoine uilig a bhí páirteach i Scór i mbliana. So much work goes into Scór and our club has developed a fabulous reputation over recent years with many awards at County, Ulster and even All Ireland level.

Guíonn muid rath agus beannacht ar na clubanna ó Dhún na nGall a rachaidh fríd anois chuig babhta leath ceannais Uladh.

If you or your children are interested in being involved in the Club's St Patrick's Day parade entry this year please join us - parents and children - in the Clubhouse this Saturday 29th February 10-11.30am to create some percussion instruments from recycled materials. Please bring suitable tubs, lids, pebbles etc etc with you! You need to let us know if you're coming. Please text 089 4218215.