Watch: With competitive action again next weekend, GAA issues video to highlight the 'Sin Bin' rules

The countdown is on to the resumption of competitive Gaelic games action in Donegal next weekend.
So, in case you are a bit rusty on the sin bin rules, this video posted by the GAA is worth checking out.
As we begin to return to play; here's a look at how the Sin Bin rule will be implemented across all levels of Gaelic Football this year! #GAA pic.twitter.com/7SvUjLcLrN— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 12, 2020
