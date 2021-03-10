Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Flush and go - GAA clubs warned about bacteria dangers due to stagnant water during Covid lockdown

Advice is issued to clubs in Donegal

Flush and go - GAA clubs warned about bacteria dangers due to stagnant water during Covid lockdown

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

GAA clubs have been warned to check their water systems in order to avoid the risk of members contracting legionnaire’s disease and bacteria such as E. coli.

The warning comes in the March newsletter circulated to clubs.

With Covid numbers declining, there are growing hopes that there will be a return to some activities at GAA clubs in April.

However, the five-month closure of club facilities means that  the lack of usage of facilities could raise potential issues.

Many clubhouses may have areas - including dressing rooms, toilets and kitchens - were there could be stagnant water.

“It is important that water is not allowed to stagnate within the water system and so there should be careful management of properties left vacant for extended periods,” the GAA’s club newsletter for March states. 

“As a general principle, outlets on hot and cold water systems should be used at least once a week to maintain a degree of water flow and minimise the chances of stagnation.

“To manage the risks during non-occupancy, consideration should be given to implementing a suitable flushing regime or other measures such as draining the system if it is to remain vacant for long periods.” 

So, it will be a case of flush and go before matters can get up and running again.

The following advice is issued: 

“For hot and cold water systems, temperature is the most reliable way of ensuring the risk of exposure to Legionella bacteria is minimised i.e. keep the hot water hot, cold water cold and keep it moving. Other simple control measures to help control the risk of exposure to Legionella include: - Flushing out the system on a regular basis 

- Avoiding debris getting into the system (e.g. ensure the cold water tanks, where fitted, have a tight fitting lid) 

- Setting control parameters (e.g. setting the temperature of the hot water cylinder (calorifier) to ensure water is stored at 60°C) 

- Make sure any redundant pipework identified is removed.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie