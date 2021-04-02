Planning permission granted for more floodlights at GAA pitch in Donegal

Planning permission has been granted for the erection of floodlights and the provision of fencing around one of the pitches at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence in Convoy.

The pitch is one of five at the centre.

A number of them already have floodlights.

Donegal Co. Council has granted permission for the development, subject to three conditions.

The lights around pitch number five will be erected on 21 metre high pylons while the fence, in green, will be 2.43 metres in height.