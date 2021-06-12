Wins for Setanta and MacCumhaill's as Senior Hurling League opens as St Eunan's and Burt share spoils

County champions Setanta showed no mercy to new boys Carndonagh after a whopping 8-25 to 2-11 victory in Carndonagh on the opening evening of the Donegal Senior Hurling League.

The winners were minus their county stars, but Josh Connolly managed to hit 5-3, after being released from county duty for Friday night's fixture. The Dohertys tried hard for Carn who trailed by 5-11 to 2-5 at the break. And Setanta cantered home with Ruairi Campbell and Oisin Marley also on target for the winners.



Over in Letterkenny St Eunan's and Burt played out a thrilling draw on a score of St Eunan's 2-9 Burt 0-15.

John Ireland and Paul O'Donnell grabbed the goals for the home side while young Conor Gartland was deadly accurate for Burt.

Both sides were minus county stars-especially Burt - but Eunan's have loads of potential.



Meanwhile Sean MacCumhaill's had a bit too much craft and experience for the other new boys from Dungloe, winning handsomely in the end by 3-16 to 1-13 in Ballybofey. The Twin Towns men had county legend Lee Henderson on board and he and Thomas Hartnett from Dungloe had quite a scoring tussle. The goals were scrappy with Sean MacCumhaill's leading by 1-12 to 0-8 at the break. Dean Hannigan, Anthony Patton and Dean O'Donnell grabbed the goals for the winners.

The meeting of Buncrana and Aodh Ruadh was postponed.

Meanwhile, Four Masters got their South Ulster League campaign off to a winning start against Letterkenny Gaels on Wednesday evening last. The Donegal Town side were 1-7 to 0-4 up after a fine goal from Kieran Daly and pulled away after the water break in the second half, with goals from Colm Hunter and Tom Caufield to win 3-14 to 0-8.

In the other game in the group, Tyrone's Omagh St Enda's defeated Erne Gaels from Belleek, Fermanagh, 3-13 to 3-3.













