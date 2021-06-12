First Donegal start for Conor O'Donnell as Declan Bonner rings the changes for Allianz League semi-final against Dublin

Declan Bonner

Declan Bonner has named Carndonagh's Conor O'Donnell in his starting XV for Breffni Park this evening. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Declan Bonner has confirmed this evening’s Allianz League Roinn 1 semi-final against Dublin in Kingspan Breffni Park, throw-in 7:15pm.

The last four tie will provide a useful test for Donegal’s championship credentials ahead of their opening Ulster championship match against Down on June 27 but he is taking no chances regarding the recovery of some of his frontline players from injury.

As expected none of Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan, Andrew McClean and Paul Brennan make the squad, while Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Hugh McFadden, Peadar Mogan and Niall O’Donnell, all regular starters in recent games, are on the bench. Neil McGee is back in his familiar full-back berth having been a late withdrawal in the recent draw against Armagh with a back injury.

Conor O’Donnell from Carndonagh starts a competitive senior fixture for the first time following his very impressive cameo from the bench against Armagh in the Athletic Grounds two weeks ago, Jason McGee is back in at midfield and Caolan Ward plays in the pivotal centre-back position. Odhrán MacNiallais is also in from the off, for the first time this year, leading the attack from the centre-forward berth.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie