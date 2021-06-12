First Donegal start for Conor O'Donnell as Declan Bonner rings the changes for Allianz League semi-final against Dublin

Declan Bonner has confirmed this evening’s Allianz League Roinn 1 semi-final against Dublin in Kingspan Breffni Park, throw-in 7:15pm.

The last four tie will provide a useful test for Donegal’s championship credentials ahead of their opening Ulster championship match against Down on June 27 but he is taking no chances regarding the recovery of some of his frontline players from injury.



As expected none of Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan, Andrew McClean and Paul Brennan make the squad, while Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Hugh McFadden, Peadar Mogan and Niall O’Donnell, all regular starters in recent games, are on the bench. Neil McGee is back in his familiar full-back berth having been a late withdrawal in the recent draw against Armagh with a back injury.

Conor O’Donnell from Carndonagh starts a competitive senior fixture for the first time following his very impressive cameo from the bench against Armagh in the Athletic Grounds two weeks ago, Jason McGee is back in at midfield and Caolan Ward plays in the pivotal centre-back position. Odhrán MacNiallais is also in from the off, for the first time this year, leading the attack from the centre-forward berth.