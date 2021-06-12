Watch: Eoghan McGettigan's first goal for Donegal seniors

Eoghan McGettigan put a bit of gloss in things for Donegal with a goal and a point in their 1-18 to 1-14 loss to Dublin in the Allianz League Division One semi-final against Dublin. Here's the goal:

Bua ceithre phointe ag na Dubs sa deireadh!!



Cúl Eoghan McGettigan a laghdaigh an bearna gar don deireadh!!