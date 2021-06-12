Watch: Eoghan McGettigan's first goal for Donegal seniors

Eoghan McGettigan of Donegal celebrates after scoring his side's goal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Donegal and Dublin at Kingspan Breffni Park in Cavan.
Eoghan McGettigan put a bit of gloss in things for Donegal with a goal and a point in their 1-18 to 1-14 loss to Dublin in the Allianz League Division One semi-final against Dublin. Here's the goal:
Bua ceithre phointe ag na Dubs sa deireadh!!— An Spota Dubh (@An_SpotaDubh) June 12, 2021
Cúl Eoghan McGettigan a laghdaigh an bearna gar don deireadh!! #DUBvDON #AllianzLeaguespic.twitter.com/n55eUQcwW0
Touchdown: One of the last planes coming into land at the gloriously sunny Donegal International Airport
Caolan McGonagle of Donegal in action against James McCarthy of Dublin during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Donegal and Dublin
Máire O'Callaghan of Cork shoots to score her side's third goal past Aoife McColgan of Donegal during the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 semi-final match. Harry Murphy/Sportsfile.
