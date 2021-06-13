Honours even in lively Division 4 clash between Carn and Naomh Muire

McGlynn Catering All County League Division 4

Carndonagh 1-8

Naomh Muire 1-8



Carndonagh and Naomh Muire shared the spoils in Foden this afternoon with their lively Division 4 encounter ending in a draw.

It was a disappointing result for hosts Carn, who led by 1-8 to 1-5 midway through the second half and should have closed out the game.

Fatigue was obviously a factor, with some of the Carn players having turned out for the club's hurlers against Setanta on Friday night. The Lower Rosses men, who have dropped down two divisions in the last two seasons, dug deep in the second half to claw their way back to a hard-earned draw.

With their teammate and young Donegal star Conor O'Donnell supporting them from the sidelines, Carn were the stronger side in the early stages, capitalising on the strong breeze behind their backs to storm into a commanding 1-3 to 0-0 lead courtesy of three points from Christy McDaid and a goal from Anthony Doherty.

An Eoin Martin free eventually opened up the scoring for Naomh Muire on 15 minutes, and they pushed on from this, with two unanswered points from Jack O'Donnell followed up by a Jay Doherty goal to level the scores.

The two sides traded scores for the remainder of the half, with Carn just about edging it to make it 1-6 to 1-5 at half time.

But they lost the excellent Anthony Doherty to the sin bin for the last six minutes of the half and the first four minutes of the second, and his dynamic absence was felt.

That being said, the Inishowen men extended their lead to three thanks to early second-half scores from Donal Doherty and McDaid, but that was the end of the day's scoring for them as the triple factors of tiredness, the wind and robust defending from Naomh Muire effectively neutralised further scoring opportunities.

The visitors kept up the pressure with points from Joey Gillespie and Daniel Devlin, and it was the outstanding Eoin Martin whose late free brought the sides level to salvage a draw for the tenacious Lower Rosses men.



Carndonagh: Daniel McCallion, Danny Monagle, Padraig Doherty, Cormac Monagle, Cathal Doherty (0-1), Darragh Brown, Anthony Doherty (1-1), James Monagle, Ryan Kelly, Lee McLaughlin, Donal Doherty (0-1), Christopher McDaid (0-5, 1f), Fionn McClure, Paddy McCallion (Lorcan Bradley 42'), Cian Burke (Darragh McCormack 28').

Naomh Muire: Hugh Sweeney, Ferdia Doherty, Patrick Rodgers, Thomas O'Donnell, Shane Boyle, Cian Boyle (Michael Green 50'), Laurence Coyle (Connor Cannon 41'), Tuathal Lunney, Ultan Boyle (Conor Hanlon 53'), Jack O'Donnell (0-2) (Ultan Boyle 56'), Joey Gillespie (0-1,1f), Fintan Doherty, Eoin Martin (0-4, 2f), Daniel Devlin (0-1), Jay Doherty (1-0).