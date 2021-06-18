This weekend's GAA fixtures

The second round of the All-County Football League gets underway this weekend and there's action in the Senior Hurling League this evening.

Here's the fixtures:

Brian McCormick Sports Division 1

Sunday, June 20

St Michael's V Cloughaneely, 2pm

Ardara V Kilcar, 2pm

St Eunan's V Killybegs, 2pm

Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair, 2pm

Glenswilly V Bundoran, 2pm

Division 1B

St Michael's V Cloughaneely, 3:30pm

Ardara V Kilcar, 3:30pm

St Eunan's V Killybegs, 3:30pm

Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair, 3:30pm

Glenswilly V Bundoran, 3:30pm

Marley Travel Division 2 Marley Travel

Friday, June 18

Convoy V St Naul's, 7:30pm

Sunday, June 20

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin, 2pm

Milford V Naomh Columba, 2pm

Dungloe V a, 2pm

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon, 2pm

Division 2B

Friday, June 18

Convoy V St Naul's, 9 pm

Sunday, June 20

Aodh Ruadh V Glenfin, 3:30pm

Milford V Naomh Columba, 3:30pm

Dungloe V Downings, 3:30pm

Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon, 3:30pm

YesChef Division 3

Saturday, June 19

Moville V Letterkenny Gaels, 5:30pm

Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana,2pm

Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels,2pm

Sunday, June 20

Four Masters V Burt, 2pm

Red Hughs V Malin, 2pm



Division 3B

Saturday, June 19

Moville V Letterkenny Gaels, 7pm

Sunday, June 20

Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels, 3:30pm

Four Masters V Burt, 3:30pm

Red Hughs V Malin, 3:30pm

McGlynn Catering Division 4

Saturday, June 19

N Pádraig Muff V N Ultan, 5:30pm

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Robert Emmets, 6pm

Pettigo V Na Rossa, 7pm

St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford, 7pm

Sunday, June 20

Urris V Carndonagh 14:00,



Division 4B

Saturday, June 19

Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Ultan, 7pm

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Robert Emmets, 7:30pm

Senior Hurling League

Friday, June 18

Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill, 7:30pm

Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, 7:30pm

Buncrana V Carndonagh 7:30pm

Dungloe V St Eunan's, 8pm