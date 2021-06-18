This weekend's GAA fixtures

The second round of the All-County Football League gets underway this weekend and there's action in the Senior Hurling League this evening.

Here's the fixtures:

Brian McCormick Sports Division 1
Sunday, June 20
St Michael's V Cloughaneely, 2pm
Ardara V Kilcar, 2pm
St Eunan's V Killybegs, 2pm
Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair, 2pm
Glenswilly V Bundoran, 2pm

Division 1B
St Michael's V Cloughaneely, 3:30pm
Ardara V Kilcar, 3:30pm
St Eunan's V Killybegs, 3:30pm
Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair, 3:30pm
Glenswilly V Bundoran, 3:30pm

Marley Travel Division 2 Marley Travel
Friday, June 18
Convoy V St Naul's, 7:30pm

Sunday, June 20
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin, 2pm
Milford V Naomh Columba, 2pm
Dungloe V a, 2pm
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon, 2pm

Division 2B
Friday, June 18
Convoy V St Naul's, 9 pm

Sunday, June 20
Aodh Ruadh V Glenfin, 3:30pm
Milford V Naomh Columba, 3:30pm
Dungloe V Downings, 3:30pm
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon, 3:30pm

YesChef Division 3
Saturday, June 19
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels, 5:30pm
Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana,2pm
Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels,2pm

Sunday, June 20
Four Masters V Burt, 2pm
Red Hughs V Malin, 2pm

Division 3B
Saturday, June 19
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels, 7pm
Sunday, June 20
Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels, 3:30pm
Four Masters V Burt, 3:30pm
Red Hughs V Malin, 3:30pm

McGlynn Catering Division 4
Saturday, June 19
N Pádraig Muff V N Ultan, 5:30pm
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Robert Emmets, 6pm
Pettigo V Na Rossa, 7pm
St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford, 7pm
Sunday, June 20
Urris V Carndonagh 14:00,

Division 4B
Saturday, June 19
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Ultan, 7pm
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Robert Emmets, 7:30pm

Senior Hurling League
Friday, June 18
Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill, 7:30pm
Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, 7:30pm
Buncrana V Carndonagh 7:30pm
Dungloe V St Eunan's, 8pm

