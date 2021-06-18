This weekend's GAA fixtures

The second round of the All-County Football League gets underway this weekend and there's action in the Senior Hurling League this evening.
Here's the fixtures:
Brian McCormick Sports Division 1
Sunday, June 20
St Michael's V Cloughaneely, 2pm
Ardara V Kilcar, 2pm
St Eunan's V Killybegs, 2pm
Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair, 2pm
Glenswilly V Bundoran, 2pm
Division 1B
St Michael's V Cloughaneely, 3:30pm
Ardara V Kilcar, 3:30pm
St Eunan's V Killybegs, 3:30pm
Naomh Conaill V Gaoth Dobhair, 3:30pm
Glenswilly V Bundoran, 3:30pm
Marley Travel Division 2 Marley Travel
Friday, June 18
Convoy V St Naul's, 7:30pm
Sunday, June 20
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin, 2pm
Milford V Naomh Columba, 2pm
Dungloe V a, 2pm
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon, 2pm
Division 2B
Friday, June 18
Convoy V St Naul's, 9 pm
Sunday, June 20
Aodh Ruadh V Glenfin, 3:30pm
Milford V Naomh Columba, 3:30pm
Dungloe V Downings, 3:30pm
Sean Mac Cumhaill V Termon, 3:30pm
YesChef Division 3
Saturday, June 19
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels, 5:30pm
Naomh Colmcille V Buncrana,2pm
Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels,2pm
Sunday, June 20
Four Masters V Burt, 2pm
Red Hughs V Malin, 2pm
Division 3B
Saturday, June 19
Moville V Letterkenny Gaels, 7pm
Sunday, June 20
Naomh Bríd V Fanad Gaels, 3:30pm
Four Masters V Burt, 3:30pm
Red Hughs V Malin, 3:30pm
McGlynn Catering Division 4
Saturday, June 19
N Pádraig Muff V N Ultan, 5:30pm
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Robert Emmets, 6pm
Pettigo V Na Rossa, 7pm
St Eunan's V Naomh Pádraig Lifford, 7pm
Sunday, June 20
Urris V Carndonagh 14:00,
Division 4B
Saturday, June 19
Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Ultan, 7pm
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Robert Emmets, 7:30pm
Senior Hurling League
Friday, June 18
Setanta V Sean Mac Cumhaill, 7:30pm
Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, 7:30pm
Buncrana V Carndonagh 7:30pm
Dungloe V St Eunan's, 8pm
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.