Bonner: Murphy 'not far away' ahead of Down tie but MacNiallais is out

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says he is very hopeful that Michael Murphy will be available to play in the Ulster SFC preliminary round clash against Down on Sunday in Newry, throw-in 1pm.

The Donegal skipper hobbled off in the 1-20 to 4-11 draw against Monaghan last month in the Allianz League Division 1 with a hamstring strain and missed out on the 1-16 apiece draw with Armagh and 1-18 to 1-14 loss to Dublin in the semi-final.



“Michael’s not far away at this stage," Bonner said this afternoon. "We’re very hopeful that he’ll be available for Sunday. We train tonight (Tuesday) and Thursday and the majority of the guys are back on the pitch. These two sessions will decide the outcome of the starting 15."



Patrick McBrearty, who scored 0-26 in the league, pulled up towards the end of the Dublin fixture is also in good stead. “He’s okay," Bonner said.

"He’s been back training with no issue. He’s finished the last four sessions that we have."

Paul Brennan, Jamie Brennan and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí are also fine, while the only confirmed absentees will be Andrew McClean and Odhrán MacNiallias, who was taken off in the closing stages of the first half against Dublin with a hamstring complaint.

“They’re back in training so it’s just about getting them up to speed," Bonner added. "They’re back in training and they’ll be available. We’ll monitor them over the next two sessions. Odhrán won’t be part of it for the weekend."

The condensed season hasn't been ideal, with the league cut into north and south sections and the championship being run off on a straight knock-out fashion.

"You’d like to have a break between matches and like to have the usual six-week run between League and Championship," Bonner added. "We didn’t have that and we ended up with a lot of soft tissue injuries. That has been a concern, but we haven’t been the only county like that.

"The guys have all come back in the last week. Odhrán will miss out, but the rest of the lads are all fit and healthy - and we hope it stays that way."



The winner of Sunday's tie will take on Derry in the quarter-finals in two weeks time, with Donegal guaranteed a home fixture should they progress, while Down would go to Celtic Park.