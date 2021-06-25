Dungloe produce fantastic performance to win at Aodh Ruadh

Action from the SHL fixture between Aodh Ruadh's Ciaran Kelly and James Hartnett of Dungloe at Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon. Photo by Brian Drummond
A superb display of long-range striking from the most impressive Thomas Hartnett powered Dungloe to a deserved victory in an entertaining affair against Aodh Ruadh at Fr Tierney Park.
Aodh Ruadh 1-10 Dungloe 0-16
Harrtnett hit 0-11 from frees and had great support from his equally skillful and gritty brother James who landed 0-2. It looked bleak for the winners at the break, as a much more lively Aodh Ruadh led by 1-7 to 0-3-the goal coming from a piece of quick-thinking from the famous Aodh Ruadh Rooney family.
Senan found his big brother Oisin Rooney with a cleverly taken quick free and the latter hammered to the net as their father, Malin to Mizen Head hero John Rooney encouraged them from the line.
Gareth Sheerin struck some fine points for the home side in the opening half.
But Aodh Ruadh could not match the sheer desire and hunger of the men from the Rosses and Gaoth Dobhair and Hartnett’s deadly accuracy.
