Draws for Donegal IFC and Intermediate B quarter-finals

The Buncrana panel following their win in Convoy
The draw for the Donegal IFC and Intermediate B quarter-finals was made in Letterkenny this evening.
They are:
Intermediate A Quarter-Finals
Naomh Brid v Naomh Columba
Naomh Muire v Dungloe
Gaeil Fhánada v Buncrana
Cloughaneely v Malin
Intermediate B Quarter-Finals
Red Hughs v Cloughaneely
Dungloe v Convoy
Naomh Brid v Buncrana
Naomh Columba v Malin
