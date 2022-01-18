Lynch confirmed to steer Cloughaneely's fortunes for 2022

Cloughaneely are the current Donegal IFC holders. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
Cloughaneely have confirmed Michael Lynch will be the man to guide their troops in the Donegal SFC this year.
Lynch has been reappointed to the manager’s role for the Intermediate Champions, a spell that began following the 2016 campaign, when he was promoted from being John Paul Gallagher’s assistant.
Under Lynch’s watch, the Falcarragh-based side have reached the IFC final three times, losing narrowly to St Naul’s in 2019 and then Aodh Ruadh in 2020.
However, last year Lynch’s side put all things right with a resounding win over Dungloe in the replayed final. In 2017, Cloughaneely were promoted to Division 1 of the All-County Football League and have maintained their position in the top flight since.
Kevin Scanlon, who is part of Lynch’s backroom team with the seniors, has been appointed as manager of the club’s under-21s.
