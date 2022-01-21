Donegal Training Centre to play host to LyIT's Sigerson clash with UCD

The Donegal Training Centre in Convoy
Letterkenny Institute of Technology’s Sigerson Cup Round 3 fixture against University College Dublin will see Sigerson Cup come to Donegal.
The match has been fixed for the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy, this Tuesday at 7pm.
Maxi Curran’s team opened the competition with a 1-13 to 1-11 win over IT Carlow at Dunganny, Co Meath, before losing out to University of Limerick in the Connacht Air Dome on a 2-23 to 2-15 scoreline.
Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí from Naomh Conaill and St Eunan’s Niall Hannigan are part of the UCD panel.
In the other Round 3 fixtures, IT Carlow play Queen’s University, also on Tuesday, with Wednesday’s action seeing NUI Maynooth face St Mary’s Belfast, while University of Ulster Jordanstown take on MTU Cork.
The winners of these fixtures will then enter the quarter-finals, where the sides who won their Round 1 and 2 fixtures lie in wait - Dublin City University, University of Limerick, MTU Kerry and NUI Galway.
