21 Jan 2022

St Columba's CS Glenties undo the knots to beat Coláiste Cholmcille in Arthurs Cup

The Ballyshannon side gave themselves a mountain to climb and managed to get back on terms for a stage before their hosts got things going in the right direction again to seal their progression

St Columba's CS Glenties panel who took on Coláiste Cholmcille. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Alan Foley at Glenties Comp

21 Jan 2022

St Columba’s CS Glenties came good in the final quarter to see off the challenge of Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, in the Arthurs Cup (Ulster U-16) quarter-final this afternoon at the Comp pitch.

St Columba's CS Glenties 3-9
Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon 2-8

Having started much the stronger and leading 2-3 in 0-1 after 20 minutes, with Danny Brown and Kyle McHugh goaling, St Columba’s were pegged back by Coláiste Cholmcille. With a change in approach leading to a change in fortunes, it was 2-6 apiece when Jack Gallagher and then Ted O’Donnell netted by the second half water-break, and by then, it was anyone’s game.

However, the home team steadied themselves and managed to outscore their visitors 1-4 to 0-1 in the last installment to come home safely in the end, with the decisive goal coming from a Darragh Hennigan penalty two minutes from time.

For long spells early on, such complexities were never considered. Ciaran McLaughlin’s St Columba’s team were very capable defensively - working as a team, tackling strong and pushing up to great effect.

The Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, panel in Glenties today

Coláiste Cholmcille were penned in for spells and when trying to be intricate in their build-ups, were getting caught in possession and on nine minutes goalkeeper David Cleary’s pass out was intercepted by Conor Sweeney, who set up Dany Brown to score the game’s first goal and put his side 1-2 to 0-0 ahead.

Barry Campbell’s well-executed free at the other end, was the Ballyshannon side’s opening score and their only of the first quarter, following which St Columba’s were 1-2 to 0-1 in front.

Man of the match McHugh, in the 18th minute, scored a brilliant second goal, taking on the ball himself and weaving past a couple of challenges before placing the ball perfectly into the bottom corner. When full-forward Sweeney then pointed, St Columba’s were looking comfortable with an eight-point lead.

However, substitute Gallagher made an immediate impact with a goal for Coláiste Cholmcille three minutes before half-time, following a patient build-up where they moved possession from left to right, with Barry Campbell and Ryan Bennett playing their part.

At the break it was 2-4 to 1-2 for St Columba’s, although the signs were that Coláiste Cholmcille were coming to life. That notion was furthered in only the second minute of the second half when midfielder O’Donnell was on hand to tuck home a goal from a rebound and although two scores from St Columba’s McHugh did provide a bit of arm’s length and a 2-6 to 2-2 lead.

Aaron Cunningham of St Columba's challenges James Gallagher from Coláiste Cholmcille

Then followed a string phase of the contest from Coláiste Cholmcille, with Bennett scoring twice, Barry Campbell and Gallagher posting four-in-a-row and suddenly the sides were level at 2-6 apiece when the water bottles and final instructions were flying through the air.

It was there to be won and St Columba’s were the ones who grasped the chance. Firstly through an Aaron Cunningham point before Hennigan’s penalty following a foul on substitute Shane Sweeney.

Thomas McDevitt, initially breaking to relieve the tension on his defence, scored the point of the day from wide right and to put the final touch in it, captain Josh Malley put over the final score of the day, with Finbarr Roarty putting in a brave final block late on to keep James Gallagher out.

St Columba's Comprehensive School Glenties: Cian McConnell; Conor Gildea, Josh Malley (0-1), Conan Brannigan; Cian Sweeney, Finbarr Roarty (0-1), Oran Doherty; Darragh Hennigan (1-0, pen), Kyle McHugh (1-3, 1f); Jamie McMonagle (0-1), Danny Brown (1-0), Thomas McDevitt (0-1); Eoghan Gallagher, Conor Sweeney (0-1), Aaron Cunningham (0-1). Subs: Tiarnan Ward for C Sweeney (45), Shane Sweeney for E Gallagher (51)

Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon: David Cleary; Shane McGloin, Adam Sweeney, Johnny Lin; Liam Doogan, Tommy Clyne, Eoin Cassidy; James Gallagher, Ted O’Donnell (1-0); Ronan Maher, James Monaghan, Barry Campbell (0-3, 1f); Ryan Barrett (0-2, 1f), Garvey Meade, Dara McGloin. Subs: Jack Gallagher (1-2) for Meade (26)

Referee: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan).

