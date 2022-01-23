McBrearty: 'When we let the shackles off we came into it'

Donegal sharpshooter Patrick McBrearty was happy enough with the outcome of the Dr McKenna Cup final despite the defeat, feeling that it was good preparation for the upcoming National League which begins next weekend against Mayo.

"Yeah, I think the second quarter and the third quarter let us down big time. We let the shackles off then in the last quarter and we came into it. A good enough run out today. Unfortunately, we didn't win it, but I'm looking forward to next Sunday now against Mayo."

When put to him that there could have been another minute added because of confusion near the end, the Kilcar man was diplomatic about the performance of referee Padraig Hughes.

"Yeah, you would think so. There was at least a minute and a half there trying to sort things out, but Paudie's the ref, he has the final say so I'll not say too much," says McBrearty with a smile on his face.

Overall, McBrearty felt that Donegal got a lot out of the Dr McKenna Cup, having four competitive outings.

"As players we would rather these games than training and we're happy. A lot of lads got minutes for Donegal. It will be a step up now next week and from next week onwards in the National League. Yeah, we're looking forward to it.

"We will get back Tuesday, Wednesday and take it from there and hopefully have as many fit bodies as possible."

Asked if playing Mayo in Markievicz Park, Sligo would be an advantage to Donegal,he was happy not to be going to Castlebar.

"Yeah, it's always tough down in Castlebar when you play Mayo with their great support. Listen, it evens things out a wee bit. We will evaluate this performance tonight; we have a lot to look at ourselves," said McBrearty, who agrees it will not be easy.

"Mayo have been knocking on the door for the All-Ireland for the last 15 years. They haven't got over the line but they have a good squad there and they'll be mad up for it," said McBrearty.