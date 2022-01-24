Donegal fans told tickets must be bought online in advance of league opener

Donegal will open their Allianz League Division 1 campaign against Mayo in Sligo this Saturday
Donegal and Mayo GAA has today, Monday, announced that the Allianz National Football League game between the sides this Sunday is an all ticket affair and no tickets will be available to purchase at Markievicz Park, Sligo, on the day.
All tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via GAA.ie/tickets and in select SuperValu and Centra Stores.
The GAA season ticket was to be allocated today and all members are asked to download their tickets well in advance of the game and have them ready for presentation at the turnstiles.
Season Tickets are still on sale and renewals on-going , sales will close after the first round is complete. The GAA Season Ticket costs €150 and includes: all Donegal Allianz League games; Allianz Football League Finals; Donegal’s first championship game and access to buy tickets for remaining championship games; one championship opt out to qualify for the All Ireland final if Donegal reach it; access to bring a friend when available and AIB Senior Club Finals.
The collision occurred on Monday afternoon and it is believed no serious injuries have been sustained
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.