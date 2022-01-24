Search

25 Jan 2022

Donegal fans told tickets must be bought online in advance of league opener

Tickets will not be available to buy at Markievicz Park in Sligo on Sunday

Donegal will open their Allianz League Division 1 campaign against Mayo in Sligo this Saturday

Reporter:

Alan Foley

24 Jan 2022 11:56 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal and Mayo GAA has today, Monday, announced that the Allianz National Football League game between the sides this  Sunday is an all ticket affair and no tickets will be available to purchase at Markievicz Park, Sligo, on the day.

All tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via GAA.ie/tickets and in select SuperValu and Centra Stores.

The GAA season ticket was to be allocated today and all members are asked to download their tickets well in advance of the game and have them ready for presentation at the turnstiles.

Season Tickets are still on sale and renewals on-going , sales will close after the first round is complete. The GAA Season Ticket costs €150 and includes: all Donegal Allianz League games; Allianz Football League Finals; Donegal’s first championship game and access to buy tickets for remaining championship games; one championship opt out to qualify for the All Ireland final if Donegal reach it; access to bring a friend when available and AIB Senior Club Finals.

