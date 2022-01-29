Mogan: ‘It’s hot and heavy and that’s the way you want it’

Peadar Mogan isn’t one who you’d think needs many yards in the legs, as his own are capable of taking him wherever he chooses.

The St Naul’s clubman, who is a vital part of the Letterkenny Institute of Technology side who shocked UCD on Tuesday night and now have a quarter-final against NUI Galway on the horizon, loves the competitive nature of the Allianz League.

"It's going to be great, and really competitive with seven games in 10 weeks,” he said. “It’s hot and heavy and that’s the way you want it. A footballer wants games and it’s a great way to test yourself.

“At the end of the day you want to play games and we’re going to get plenty of them so it’s all about keeping the bodies fresh. Games are as good as three or four training sessions and you learn so much more. It’s going to be very competitive.”

Mogan played in three of Donegal’s four Dr McKenna Cup fixtures, missing only the semi-final against Derry having been in action for LyIT that afternoon against UL at the Connacht AirDome and was one of the standouts in Donegal’s comeback last Saturday night, which fell just short, against Monaghan.

“The McKenna Cup was competitive and in the league you don’t really have the time to blood yourself in,” he said. “You have to hit the ground running, especially with the first two games. The McKenna Cup was great for us because, as well as bringing in loads of new players we also got some of the more experienced ones back in.

“Although the result didn’t go our way on Saturday, it was a great game to be involved in - it was fast, hard and competitive and that’s what all the games will be like from here on in.”