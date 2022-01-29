St Eunan’s and Setanta with unfinished business in U21 Hurling Championship final

St Eunan’s are in search of a remarkable six County titles in one year, as their U-21 hurlers lock horns with Setanta in Burt tomorrow, Sunday, 2:30pm.

This tie was originally scheduled for before Christmas, but the game was abandoned at half-time after a Setanta player became unwell. The Letterkenny lads have already won the SFC, Senior Reserve, U-21 Championship, SFC championship and the Ladies Intermediate Championship.

But they will be asked some serious questions by a Setanta side who have a few stellar players in their side. Eunan’s only had 14 men for their semi-final clash with Burt in Convoy and the latter sportingly obliged by fielding 14-a-side.

The Letterkenny side got through in a hard- fought affair that turned into a bit of a shoot-out between Paul O’Donnell of Eunan’s and Liam McKinney who helped Burt stage a fine comeback in the second half.

But they are also powered by senior dual player Cormac Finn, and senior hurlers like Russell Forde, Conor Neely and the highly energetic Thomas Crossan. They are well anchored defensively by James O’Donnell and Bernard Kelly.

O”Donnell is their main marksman up front while Finn and Crossan are very good at creating space in a swift moving attack. They seemed to be cruising when they led by 1-10 to 0-8 by the 44 thminute. But McKinney then led a spirited Burt comeback to cut the lead to 1-10 to 1-9 eight minutes from time. But points from Gavin Forde and O’Donnell saw them through 1-13 to 1-10.

A crucial part of opponents Setanta’s 0-9 to 1-4 victory over Buncrana was the fact that they did it without the outstanding Oisin Marley who was injured. But they can also call on marksman supreme Ryan Coyle and the darting skills of midfielder Ruairi Campbell, a real hurling blue blood.

Add in Dean Harvey, the towering centre back Stephen McBride and Dean Harvey and you get a measure of their quality. Caolan McClintock, Tommy Lee Scully and Travis Lafferty are all effective performers for the Finn Valley men.

Setanta might just have a physical edge on Eunan’s but the latter have loads of pace and panache. Their midfielders Thomas Crossan and Chris Murray may not be the tallest, but they have two great engines and skill to burn.

But if Marley is available for Setanta then the pendulum will swing ever so slightly to the Finn Valley men. Coyle is not only deadly accurate from frees but also has the power and physique to win dirty ball for his team. And Campbell’s searing pace can open any defence.