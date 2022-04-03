O'Reilly hails MacCumhaills 'incredible' up-and-coming talent

Steven O’Reilly feels that Sean MacCumhaills have an ‘incredible’ pool of talent coming through.

MacCumhaills defeated Milford 0-14 to 0-11 on Saturday evening at Moyle View Park to get their Division 2 campaign off to a good start.

Without several what would be considered first team players, MacCumhaills saw a sprinkling of youth included - and they passed their first test.

“At minor and under-21 we’ve had a lot of success so bringing these boys into the team will only help us as well,” O’Reilly told Donegal Live.

“We have some very good calibre on the team here now. What is coming through here is incredible.

“We have a strong panel. It’s a big panel too. Boys are trying to fight and keep the jersey and it isn’t easy.”

Joel Bradley-Walsh posted eight points as MacCumhaills led from start to finish.

O’Reilly said: “We came with the intention of going hard from the start.

“We knew Milford were going to stay in the game so we wanted to build the platform and push on from there."