Gaeil Fhánada post encouraging victory in Buncrana

Gaeil Fhánada left the Scarvey with the points this afternoon as they accounted for Buncrana by three points in a tough, physical and on occasion fiery contest on the banks of the Crana river.

Buncrana 0-7

Gaeil Fhánada 0-10

The blustery conditions didn’t lend themselves to a classic but both sides gave an honest account of themselves with the Gaels stretching ahead midway through the second half, and the hosts being unable to claw back the deficit.

The teams shared the first four wides of the game in a dour opening. John Campbell was the focal point of the Buncrana attack, and had a great tussle with Ryan Mc Gonigle in the opening period.

Campbell opened the scoring in the sixth minute but it was a point apiece by the tenth minute, with Bernard Mc Gettigan driving over the black spot for the Gaels. Buncrana enjoyed their best period of the game in the five minutes that followed, shooting three points without reply. Oisín O’Flaherty drifted into a pocket of space unchecked and fired a lovely score while

Matthew Mulholland added another moments later. O’Flaherty repeated his trick in the fifteenth minute and all of a sudden, the hosts found themselves three points to the good. Gaeil Fhánada seemed to have the benefit of wind before the break but were frustrated for a time by a stubborn Buncrana defensive unit.

Ryan Mc Gonigle eventually supplied a moment of inspiration, hitting a monster score from near the touch line, while the aforementioned Mc Gonigle combined with Michael Sweeney three minutes later before the Doaghbeg man fisted the ball over the bar from an acute angle. The visitors continued to press, and a Mark Mc Ateer free from 40 meters and another Ryan Mc Gonigle point edged them a point ahead at the break.

The intensity of the game increased after half time with plenty of big hits around the middle third. James Kerr edged Gaeil Fhánada two ahead in the opening moments as Oisín Shiels and Seamie Friel both entered the fray. Bernard McGettigan stretched the lead further with a lovely score in the seventh minute. Buncrana did have their own opportunities, but missed the target with three of their early attempts.

Matthew Mulholland who was busy throughout for the hosts, did convert a free for the Scarvey men before James Kerr almost forced a Gaels goal after a mix up in the Buncrana back line, but a combination of Harry Doherty and Sean Doherty ensured the goal wasn’t breached.

Buncrana had a purple patch in terms of possession in the middle of the second half, but didn’t transfer it onto the scoreboard as the Gaels rearguard held firm. The next two scores, when they came, were from Gaeil Fhánada. Eoghan Carr fired a huge score, while Seamie Friel tagged on another to leave four points between the sides as the game went down the stretch. Buncrana had one hint of a goal opportunity but Michael Bernard Mc Laughlin was stopped in his tracks by Matthew Gallagher as he was bearing down on goal.

William Mc Laughlin struck a fine score and John Campbell converted a free to leave two in it with three remaining but a Seamie Friel point from play made it a three point game once more, and despite heaping on the pressure in injury time, there was to be no Buncrana goal as Gaeil Fhánada prevailed as three point winners.

Buncrana: Harry Doherty; Conor Grant, Sean Doherty, Stephen Doherty; Aedan Stokes, William Mc Laughlin (0-1), Noel Mc Laughlin; Peter Mc Laughlin, Oisín O’Flaherty (0-2); Adrian Doherty, Matthew Mulholland (0-2) John Campbell (0-2); Ryan Mc Elhinney, Michael Bernard Mc Laughlin, Oisín Crawford.

Gaeil Fhánada: Mark Mc Conigley; Odhrán Shiels, Ryan McGonigle (0-2), Liam Sweeney; Michael Sweeney (0-1), Matthew Gallagher, Jimmy Coyle; Bernard McGettigan (0-2), Eoghan Carr (0-1); Mark Mc Ateer (0-1), Paddy Heraghty, Brandon Mc Clafferty; James Kerr (0-1), Alan Mc Ateer, Oisín Mc Fadden. Subs: Oisín Shiels for Jimmy Coyle, Seamie Friel (0-2) for Oisín Mc Fadden, Liam McGrenaghan for Michael Sweeney, James Gallagher for Paddy Heraghty, Michael Sweeney for Odhrán Shiels.