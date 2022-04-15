Aodh Ruadh and Buncrana play out lively draw in Senior Hurling League

Aodh Ruadh's Sheerin in a tussle for a high ball against Buncrana's Caolan O'Neill during the Grand Canal Hotel Spring Hurling League in Pairc Aoidh Ruadh, Ballyshannon. Photo Thomas Gallagher
A late point after a fine move from Aodh Ruadh’s Ryan Ayres gave the home a draw in a thrilling and most entertaining encounter in slippery conditions in Pairc Aoidh Ruadh.
Aodh Ruadh 1-19
Buncrana 3-13
On reflection, a draw was probably a fair result between two battling teams in a game studded with some superb scores and flashes of individual brilliance. It was effectively a game of two halves as the livelier home side dominated much of the first half and were well worth their 1-12 to 1-5 half time.
But they will not be happy with the Buncrana first half goal or the two second half goals which could be considered of the soft variety. In the end, those goals were crucial for a gamely Buncrana side who once trailed by 1-9 to 0-4 seven minutes from the break.
But a speculative lob from Buncrana somehow ended up in the Aodh Ruadh net to bring the Inishowen men back into contention.
And two more goals in the second half from Dylan Duffy and Kevin Vaughan actually pushed them to a 3-13 to 1-17 with full time beckoning, but two late points from the excellent Senan Rooney and Ayres late leveller tied matters.
Aodh Ruadh had the perfect start when a lightning move ended with Ayres first timing the sliotar to the net after great work by Aaron Cullen after just 90 seconds.
That set the pattern for a considerable period of dominance as Cullen, and Rooney from frees, Stephen Connolly - a great solo effort - and Brendan Gillespie pushed them to a 1-7 to 0-3 lead by the 22nd minute. But a hopeful lob ended up in the Aodh Ruadh net which gave the visitors some hope as they turned over with the benefit of the slight slope in the second half.
Aodh Ruadh: Conor Kennedy; Peter Horan, Adam Rami, Pat Cassidy; Stephen Sheerin, Stephen Connolly (0-1), Caolan Drummond (0-1); Ryan Keenaghan (0-2); Brendan Gillespie (0-1), Senan Rooney (0-7f); Ryan Ayres (1-2), Martin Larkin, Rory Cullen; Michael Reddin, Aaron Cullen ( 0-6f) Subs; Kyle McNulty for Pat Cassidy (26), Daithi Breen for Michael Reddin (47), Par Cassidy for Martin Larkin.
Buncrana: Declan McCarron; Oisin Duffy, James Doherty, Gary McLaughlin, Peter Grant, Ben Doherty, Paul Nelson (0-1), Darren Doherty, Fiachra Gill, Dylan Duffy (1-2), David Carey (0-2), Caolan O’Neill (1-6f) Kevin Vaughan (1-2)
Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters)
