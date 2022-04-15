Three from three for Setanta with impressive victory over Burt

Setanta are looking to re-establish themselves in League and Championship in 2022
Super Setanta had a real goal fest against old rivals Burt in Hibernian half.
Burt 0-15
Setanta 6-13
Two goals from Josh Cronolly/McGee and one from Colm Melaugh were the crucial scores as the visitors led by 3-5 to 0-8 in a hard fought first half.
It did not get much better for a young Burt side in the second half as they hit a match total of 11 wides, although young Liam McKinney hit 0-9 and was very impressive throughout.
Burt had a few early points after the break but were knocked back when Dean Harvey got the firs of his two second half goals and Cronolly McGee then completed his hat trick.
Oisin Marley landed 0-8 from frees for the winners while Ciaran Brady and Jack Gallagher were also on target for the youthful Burt.
But, once again, Setanta showed that they still have considerable strength in depth as they stay unbeaten in the League.
Doengal IFA Chairman welcomes the new Regional Development Officer, Ethan Carville. Photo -Clive Wasson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.