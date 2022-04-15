Search

16 Apr 2022

Three from three for Setanta with impressive victory over Burt

The side from the Cross followed on from their wins over St Eunan's and Dungloe to continue their impressive start to the season

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

15 Apr 2022 11:32 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Super Setanta had a real goal fest against old rivals Burt in Hibernian half.

Burt 0-15
Setanta 6-13

Two goals from Josh Cronolly/McGee and one from Colm Melaugh were the crucial scores as the visitors led by 3-5 to 0-8 in a hard fought first half.

It did not get much better for a young Burt side in the second half as they hit a match total of 11 wides, although young Liam McKinney hit 0-9 and was very impressive throughout.

Burt had a few early points after the break but were knocked back when Dean Harvey got the firs of his two second half goals and Cronolly McGee then completed his hat trick.

Oisin Marley landed 0-8 from frees for the winners while Ciaran Brady and Jack Gallagher were also on target for the youthful Burt.

But, once again, Setanta showed that they still have considerable strength in depth as they stay unbeaten in the League.

