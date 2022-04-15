St Eunan's get off the mark in Donegal SHL at Dungloe

St Eunan's were eight-point winners at Rosses Park
Reigning double champions St Eunan’s got their first win of the season with a fairly comfortable eight points victory over Dungloe in a unique pairing involving last year’s county senior champions taking on the junior victors.
Dungloe 1-12
St Eunan’s 0-23
The Letterkenny lads effectively won this match in the second quarter when they surged clear with a plethora of points, mostly from marksman Peter Kelly who finished up with a total of 0-13, eight came from frees.
The winners led by 0-16 to 0-8. The second half was more even with Thomas Hartnett hitting 0-8 for the losers with Cormac Sweeney finding the net for the home side.
Gavin Forde and Steven Doherty were also on target for the winners against a Dungloe side whose goal came late on, but who put on a battling second half display.
