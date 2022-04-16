Malin win for the third time in Division 2 - this time against St Mary's Convoy

Connolly Park played host to Malin's win over St Mary's Convoy
Malin added to their victories over Downings and MacCumhaill’s with a three-point victory over St Mary's Convoy at Connolly Park.
Malin 0-12
St Mary's Convoy 1-5
St Mary's nearly goaled from the off when Pauric Gordon found himself through on goal but his effort came off the bar and the rebounded effort went out for a 45', which was then put over by Paddy Dolan.
Josh Conlan replied, scoring when under pressure from the 21' after good work from John Gerard McLaughlin. Dolan then hit a free from way out on the right but Christopher McLaughlin replied with a free of his own after a good run by Conor O'Neill.
Christopher McLaughlin put Malin ahead for the first time on 18 minutes when he cut in from the right and fired over with the left.
Paul McLaughlin made the game safe when Conor McGeoghegan did well to win a poor kick out and not even a late black card for Christopher McLaughlin for a deliberate pull down would stop Michael's Byrne side from making it three wins from three at the start of the league, though a tough test awaits next week away to Dungloe.
Malin scorers: Matthew Byrne 0-3; Christopher McLaughlin 0-3, 2f; Josh Conlon 0-3, 1f; Joseph Doherty 0-2; Paul McLaughlin 0-1
St Mary’s Convoy scorers: Jason McDaid 1-0; Paddy Dolan 0-2, 45; Peter Blake, Gavin Sweeney and Anthony Browne 0-1.
Malin: Ben Miller; Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Oisin McGonagle; Conor Farren, Charles Byrne, Paul McLaughlin; Daniel Houghton, John Gerard McLaughlin; Josh Conlan, Matthew Byrne, Christopher McLaughlin; Conor O’Neill, Joseph Doherty, Damien Harkin. Subs: Connor McColgan for McGonagle (48), Stephen McLaughlin for J Doherty (51), Conor McGeoghegan for Houghton (52) Darragh McGeoghegan for C Farren (54), Adam McGonagle for Conlan (58).
St Mary's Convoy: S Patton; J Moore, K Gillen, J Blake; N Sweeney, B McNamee, C McDermott; P Blake, P Gordon; A Browne, C Dolan, C Prunty; G Sweeney, P Dolan, M Colye. Subs: C Bonner for N Sweeney and McDaid for Coyle (44 mins), O Kennedy for Prunty (51).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.