Ballybofey confirmed for Donegal minors' Ulster MFC quarter-final

The Donegal minors will begin their Eirgrid Ulster MFC campaign in Ballybofey on Saturday.

Luke Barrett’s Donegal will host Fermanagh at Sean MacCumhaill Park at 4pm.

The Finnside venue is also the stage for Donegal’s Ulster SFC clash with Armagh on Sunday at 2pm.

Fermanagh minors caused something of an upset on Saturday when they defeated a fancied Down 2-9 to 1-9 at Brewster Park.

The preliminary round win, secured thanks to goals by Tiarnan Way and Cian O’Brien, sets up Saturday’s derby fixture with Donegal.

In the League, Donegal had a useful spring and only missed out on qualifying from their group on points difference.

"It showed that we can compete now," said Barrett on the week of his side’s last group game.

“The bottom line some of these guys are 15, some 16, some 17. There is an onus sometimes, we need to win this or we need to do this. If we can develop as many players as possible and bring them through to U-20s and seniors, to me that's success.”