Gaeil Fhánada ease to victory in Convoy

Unbeaten Gaeil Fhánada had little difficulty in disposing of the challenge of an understrength St Mary’s Convoy at the latter’s venue on a sunny but cool evening.

St Mary’s, Convoy 0-7

Gaeil Fhánada 1-15

The final score does not flatter the Fanad men as they had far too much power and panache for the home side, who badly missed the imposing presence of John Toye, Liam Toye, Joe McGill (all three have transferred away) and the ageless Laurence McMullan.

In their absence powerful figures like Michael Sweeney, Bernard McGettigan, the McAteers and the lively Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel really stood out for Gaeil Fhánada.

The visitors were well worth their half lead of 0-8 to 0-3 with corner forward Anthony Browne getting all of the home side’s scores.

They had a great chance of a goal but Fanad goalkeeper Mark McConigley pulled off a great save from Convoy midfielder Michael Ayton.

Mark McAteer, Alan McAteer, Sweeney, Brandon McClafferty and Friel eased the winners into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by he 15th minute.

They added three more points from Patrick Heraghty and Friel with Browne replying for Convoy, to leave the winners ahead by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break.

It did not get any better for Convoy in the second half with the winners tagging on a further 1-7 to St Mary’s 0-3.

The goal came when a clearance from the Convoy defence fell in the path of Mark McAteer and he steamed through like a freight train and tapped the ball to the net as casually as you would lick an ice cream.

McAteer’s cool finish put Gaeil Fhanada into a 1-10 to 0-4 lead and the rest of the match was played out at a canter.

Paddy Dolan showed flashes of power up front and he hit two points, but Convoy could not cope with their powerful and lively visitors who have now gone four games unbeaten.



Convoy scorers: Anthony Browne 0-3, 1f; Paddy Dolan 0-2, 1f; Matthew Coyle, Ciaran Dolan 0-1.



Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel 0-4; Mark McAteer 1-3; Eoin Carr, Oisin McFadden, Bernard McGettigan (1f) 0-2, Michael Sweeney, Brandon McClafferty 0-1.

St Mary's, Convoy: Mark Gordon; Colm Gillen, Bryan McNamee, John Moore; Conal McDermott, John Doherty, Matthew Coyle; Pauric Gordon, Michael Ayton; Niall Sweeney, Ciaran Dolan, Liam Prunty; Anthony Browne, Paddy Dolan, Gavin Sweeney. Subs; Michael Patton and Jason McDaid for G.Sweeney and McDermott (45), Eoin Kennedy for N.Sweeney (57)

Gaeil Fhanada: Mark McConigley; Odhrán Shiels, James Coyle, Liam Sweeney; Michael Sweeney, Matthew Gallagher, Ryan McGonigle; Bernard McGettigan, Eoin Carr; Mark McAteer, Paddy Heraghty, Brandon McClafferty; James Kerr, Alan McAteer, Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel. Subs: Oisin McFadden for A.McAteer (38), Liam McGrenaghan for Gallagher (44), Darren McElwaine for Sweeney (53), Pauric Clinton for McClafferty (58).

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters).