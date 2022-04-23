Search

23 Apr 2022

Gaeil Fhánada ease to victory in Convoy

Gaeil Fhánada continued their unbeaten start to the new Division Two campaign

Gaeil Fhánada ease to victory in Convoy

St Mary's and Fanad Gaels players contest for a breaking ball during the Marley Travel Div. 2 in Convoy. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at Pairc Naomh Mhuire

23 Apr 2022 10:20 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Unbeaten Gaeil Fhánada had little difficulty in disposing of the challenge of an understrength St Mary’s Convoy at the latter’s venue on a sunny but cool evening.

St Mary’s, Convoy 0-7

Gaeil Fhánada 1-15

The final score does not flatter the Fanad men as they had far too much power and panache for the home side, who badly missed the imposing presence of John Toye, Liam Toye, Joe McGill (all three have transferred away) and the ageless Laurence McMullan.

In their absence powerful figures like Michael Sweeney, Bernard McGettigan, the McAteers and the lively Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel really stood out for Gaeil Fhánada.

The visitors were well worth their half lead of 0-8 to 0-3 with corner forward Anthony Browne getting all of the home side’s scores.

Donegal minors annihilate Fermanagh with magnificent performance in MacCumhaill Park

Daithi Gildea from Glenswilly was the star of the show with 2-6

They had a great chance of a goal but Fanad goalkeeper Mark McConigley pulled off a great save from Convoy midfielder Michael Ayton.

Mark McAteer, Alan McAteer, Sweeney, Brandon McClafferty and Friel eased the winners into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by he 15th minute.

They added three more points from Patrick Heraghty and Friel with Browne replying for Convoy, to leave the winners ahead by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break.

It did not get any better for Convoy in the second half with the winners tagging on a further 1-7 to St Mary’s 0-3.

The goal came when a clearance from the Convoy defence fell in the path of Mark McAteer and he steamed through like a freight train and tapped the ball to the net as casually as you would lick an ice cream.

McAteer’s cool finish put Gaeil Fhanada into a 1-10 to 0-4 lead and the rest of the match was played out at a canter.

Paddy Dolan showed flashes of power up front and he hit two points, but Convoy could not cope with their powerful and lively visitors who have now gone four games unbeaten.


Convoy scorers: Anthony Browne 0-3, 1f; Paddy Dolan 0-2, 1f; Matthew Coyle, Ciaran Dolan 0-1.


Gaeil Fhanada scorers: Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel 0-4; Mark McAteer 1-3; Eoin Carr, Oisin McFadden, Bernard McGettigan (1f) 0-2, Michael Sweeney, Brandon McClafferty 0-1.

St Mary's, Convoy: Mark Gordon; Colm Gillen, Bryan McNamee, John Moore; Conal McDermott, John Doherty, Matthew Coyle; Pauric Gordon, Michael Ayton; Niall Sweeney, Ciaran Dolan, Liam Prunty; Anthony Browne, Paddy Dolan, Gavin Sweeney. Subs; Michael Patton and Jason McDaid for G.Sweeney and McDermott (45), Eoin Kennedy for N.Sweeney (57)

Gaeil Fhanada: Mark McConigley; Odhrán Shiels, James Coyle, Liam Sweeney; Michael Sweeney, Matthew Gallagher, Ryan McGonigle; Bernard McGettigan, Eoin Carr; Mark McAteer, Paddy Heraghty, Brandon McClafferty; James Kerr, Alan McAteer, Seamie ‘Nanny’ Friel. Subs: Oisin McFadden for A.McAteer (38), Liam McGrenaghan for Gallagher (44), Darren McElwaine for Sweeney (53), Pauric Clinton for McClafferty (58).

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media