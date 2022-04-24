Malin still 100 percent in Division 2 with notable win at Dungloe

Dungloe’s promotion hopes suffered a major setback as they lost at home to a 100 percent Malin side in Rosses Park on Saturday.

Dungloe 0-8

Malin 1-6

As the final scoreline suggests, defences were very much on top in what was a close encounter throughout. Malin are one of the form teams in Division 2 and playing very defensively, they eked out a one-point win.

Lively corner-forward Conor O’Neill scored the crucial goal in the first half to send the Inishowen men to the dressing 1-2 to 0-3 in front at the half-time break.

And while Dungloe enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the second half and they managed to outscore the visitors by five points to four it wasn’t enough and Malin held on for a decisive win. With one win in four outings means Dungloe’s return to the top flight seems all but gone at this stage. Saturday’s defeat was the third straight loss in a row.

Malin have won all four outings and are second only to Gael Fhanada in the league table on score difference following wins over Downings, Sean MacCumhaill’s, St Mary’s, Convoy, and now Dungloe.

Dungloe scorers: Daire Gallagher 0-4,3f; Danny Rodgers 0-2,2 ’45s; Matthew Ward 0-2.

Malin scorers: Conor O’Neill 1-1; Christy McLaughlin 0-3; John G McLaughlin and Paul McLaughlin 0-1 each.

Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Jason McBride, Aaron Ward, Gerard Walsh; Barry Curran, Conor O’Donnell, Christy Greene; Darren Curran, Luke Neely; Dylan Sweeney, Daire Gallagher, Matthew Ward; Oisin Bonner, Ryan Brennan, Daniel Ward. Subs; Jordan Saville for A Ward; David McCarron for L Neely; Shaun McGee for D Ward; James McCole for C Greene.

Malin: Daniel Mullarkey; Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Oisin McGonagle; Conor Farren, Charlie Byrne, Paul McLaughlin; John G McLaughlin, Daniel Houghton; Josh Conlon, Matthew Byrne, Christy McLaughlin; Conor O’Neil,Terence Doherty, Damian Harkin. Subs used. Stephen McLaughlin, Conor Mc Colgan. Conor McGeoghegan. Oisin McGonagle.

Referee: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)







