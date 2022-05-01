All-Ireland Scór title for Naomh Columba

Naomh Columba won the Trath na gCeist at Sunday's All-Ireland Scór na nÓg finals
Naomh Columba were crowned All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Trath na gCeist champions on Sunday.
The Glen quartet of Niamh Ní Ghadhra, Fearghaill Ó Gadhra, Eibhlín Nic a Ghioll and Jessica Nic a Ghioll came out on top in the table quiz section of the finals, which were held in Killarney.
Naomh Columba won with a score of 92 points.
They came through the county finals before advancing from the Ulster final in Armagh in April.
Sunday’s final was streamed live by TG4 and Naomh Columba held off competition from the other 11 finalists to win.
The Naomh Columba quizzers were prepared superbly in recent months by Danny Ó Chuinneagáin agus Diarmaid O’Gadhra.
Paddy joined by fellow Donegal folk: Joe McCarter, his sister Jane McCarter O'Dowd and her husband, Robbie.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.