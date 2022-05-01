Search

01 May 2022

All-Ireland Scór title for Naomh Columba

Naomh Columba won the Trath na gCeist in Killarney

Naomh Columba won the Trath na gCeist at Sunday's All-Ireland Scór na nÓg finals

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

01 May 2022 10:46 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Naomh Columba were crowned All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Trath na gCeist champions on Sunday.

The Glen quartet of Niamh Ní Ghadhra, Fearghaill Ó Gadhra, Eibhlín Nic a Ghioll and Jessica Nic a Ghioll came out on top in the table quiz section of the finals, which were held in Killarney.

Naomh Columba won with a score of 92 points.

They came through the county finals before advancing from the Ulster final in Armagh in April.

Sunday’s final was streamed live by TG4 and Naomh Columba held off competition from the other 11 finalists to win.

The Naomh Columba quizzers were prepared superbly in recent months by Danny Ó Chuinneagáin agus Diarmaid O’Gadhra.

