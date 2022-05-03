Damian Diver: 'Donegal won't Cavan for granted again'

When Donegal crashed spectacularly to Cavan in the Ulster final of two years ago-it was like an unexpected punch deep in the gut.

It hurt, and it probably still hurts, and it will be no surprise if Declan Bonner uses that sour defeat as motivation to make things right according to Donegal great Damian Diver.

“It’s all about how Donegal are from the neck up as from the neck down we are flying. So it is all about their heads being right”, said Diver.

The Ardara stalwart said he expects Donegal to get over the Breffni challenge and he “can’t see Donegal taking Cavan for granted again”.

He added: “After that, it is whoever wants to win it more. I would expect that Donegal will want to clear the record there and it is important to lay down a marker and get to an Ulster final and we have not won one since 2019. You just have to be in an Ulster final and Cavan is in the way, and you just have to walk through them”.

When told that Cavan have Conor Moynagh and the giant Michael Argue back to boost their chances, Diver quickly countered: “Yes, but we have Michael Langan, Caolan McGonagle and Ciaran Thompson are all back and you can him or haw about it and try to talk it down, but it is hard to look past Donegal and the footballers they have.

“it’s all about how they are from the neck up , from the neck down we are flying and it is just all about getting the neck right for that Cavan game”.

Donegal showed flashes of their true form in the second half against Armagh in their 1-16 to 0-12 win in the quarter-final with some scintillating runs and some superb scores.

“It’s all about going forward, less of the lateral and more of going forward,” Diver added. “That is where we play our best and I would be reasonably happy that Donegal can prevail.

“It is great to see Michael Murphy coming back to his best and Ryan McHugh dovetails off him as well. When Murphy is back it seems to spark Ryan McHugh as well.

“Paddy McBrearty is a marked man and no more than against Derry last year, he is going to be a marked man and that is something he has to learn to live with and to cope with.

“If it means making those unselfish runs to make space for other players to come through then so be it and that is a great string to his bow”.

And the continued absence of Oisin Gallen is a pity according to Diver. “Any day you have a scoring forward is a good day,” he said. “You are not going to win games without them and Oisin is tried and tested, and he can do that consistently.

“It is a pity he is out and I hope he can get back soon again and he is a great man to take when things open and he has great pace and he knows where the posts are. We have talent on the bench and the fact that Michael Langan is starting is a big boost also. Langan has that dynamic of strength, drive, pace and accuracy that you need from your wing forwards.

“Himself and Jason McGee are very alike and are two big powerful men and once they open up the legs, it is very hard to stay with them. Jason McGee had a great first half and we lorded midfield which we were not expecting to do against Armagh.”

But Diver did not regard Derry’s sensational victory over Tyrone as all that surprising.

“I don’t think it is as big a shock as people think it might be,” he added. “I was expecting something from Derry this year and I rate them in the top four in Ulster. I knew they would come very well prepared, and they should have beaten Donegal last year in the Ulster Championship only they let them off the hook. And Rory Gallagher is the best planner ever and you could just see things happening.”

“You could see things happening in the game that were set pieces and it was just great to see.

That win throws it wide open and “Monaghan will have to watch it when they play Derry”. Diver added: “They are well- drilled, and Rory knows every footballer inside out in Ulster, and he will know how to get at defences, and he knows how to set up as well”.

So, does Tyrone’s exit mean that the Ulster title is Donegal’s to lose?

“No, anyone of the four remaining teams can win Ulster as Cavan are capable of causing an upset if Donegal let them," Diver said. “It is still in the melting pot, and I can’t see Donegal taking Cavan for granted again”.