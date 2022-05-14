Search

15 May 2022

Naomh Columba inflict first league defeat on Division 2 leaders Malin

Two first half goals put Glen men on their way a big win

Paul O'Hare . . .. got first Naomh Columba goal against Malin

14 May 2022 10:39 PM

Malin's long journey to Pairc na nGael was a fruitless one as the home side hit three goals to take the league points.

Naomh Columba 3-5

Malin 1-9

First half goals from Paul O'Hare and Lanty Molloy put Naomh Columba on their way to a good win. O'Hare combined with Ryan Gillespie for the first while Eric Carr put Molloy through and he hit a thunderbolt to the net for the second.

Naomh Columba led by 2-2 to 0-3 at the break with their other points coming from Oisin McGinley and Ryan Gillespie. Matthew Byrne (2) and Stephen McLaughlin had the Malin points.

The Inishowen men hit the first three points of the second half through Paul McLaughlin, John Gerard McLaughlin and their best player Christopher McLaughlin to cut the lead to 2-2 to 0-6.

However, the third Naomh Columba goal arrived on 45 minutes after Pauric Hegarty put Lanty Molloy through and when he was fouled Philip Doherty converted the penalty.

Matthew Byrne replied but two quick points from Lanty Molloy and Eric Carr sealed the game. Carr was then sent off after picking up a second yellow and there was still some drama as Paul McLaughlin put a penalty wide after Christopher McLaughlin was fouled. Oisin McGinley pushed the lead out to five before Christopher McLaughlin had a late goal for Malin from a free.

Naomh Columba scorers: Lanty Molloy 1-1; Philip Doherty (pen) and Paul O'Hare 1-0 each; Oisin McGinley 0-2,1f; Eric Carr and Ryan Gillespie (f) 0-1 each.

Malin scorers: Christopher McLaughlin 1-4,3f; Matthe Byrne 0-2; Stephen McLaughlin, Paul McLaughlin, John Gerard McLaughlin 0-1 each.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Paddy Byrne; Barry Carr, Philip Doherty, Stephen Jones; Pauric Hegarty, Philip McNern, Eric Carr; Fionn Gallagher, Declan McGuire; Paul O'Hare, Oisin McGinley, Ryan McNern; Ryan Gillespie, Michael Callaghan, Lanty Molloy. Subs: Pauric Cunningham for P McNern; Liam Boyle for R McNern; Ronan Gillespie for Ryan Gillespie; Darragh Cunningham for P Doherty.

MALIN: Daniel Mullarkey; Gary Farren, Ciaran Doherty, Dara McGeoghan; Stephen McLaughlin, Charlie Byrne, Paul McLaughlin; John G McLaughlin, Daniel Houton; Josh Conlon, Matthew Byrne, Christopher McLaughlin; Conor O'Neill, Joseph Doherty, Damien Harkin. Subs: Terence Doherty for C Byrne; Conor McGeoghan for J Doherty; Adam McGonigle for G Farren.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)

