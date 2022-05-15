Search

16 May 2022

Kilcar go on first half scoring spree  against Glenswilly

With an 11-point first half lead, Conor Cunningham's side pressed home their advantage after the break to take the points against Glenswilly

Jack Gallagher of Glenswilly and Kilcar's Mark McHugh were in action for their respective sides in Towney this afternoon

Peter Campbell

15 May 2022 9:39 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Kilcar did enough in the first half to ensure they were easy winners against Glenswilly in Towney.

Kilcar 1-19
Glenswilly 1-10

Kilcar led by 0-13 to 0-2 at the break with the game as good as in the bag. They had the opening two points from Mark McHugh and Daniel Lyons before Caolan Kelly had a point for Glenswilly.

Kilcar would then score 11 points without reply to lead 0-13 to 0-1 by the 28th minute with a host of scorers including McHugh, Oran Doogan, Paddy McShane, Seanie Boyle, Jason Campbell, Conor Doherty and Ryan McShane. 

Shane McDevitt had the second Glenswilly point just before the break. Mark McHugh and Caolan Kelly swapped points at the start of the second half before Jason Campbell struck for the home side's goal, after being set up by Andrew McClean. Eoin Cormack added a point but Glenswilly then staged a big comeback, led by Gary Copper McFadden.

A Jake Kelly goal had them back within seven, 1-15 to 1-7, but that was as good as it got as Kilcar outscored them 0-4 to 0-2 in the final 10 minutes to run out easy winners.

Kilcar scorers: Mark McHugh 0-6,4f; Jason Campbell 1-1; Ryan McShane 0-3; Oran Doogan, Darragh O'Donnell 0-2 each; Daniel Lyons, Seanie Boyle, Conor Doherty, Eoin Cormack, Paddy McShane 0-1 each.

Glenswilly scorers: Jake Kelly 1-0; Gary McFadden 0-3,1f; Caolan Kelly 0-2; Shane McDevitt, Keelan Dunleavy ('45'), Oisin Crawford, Ryan Diver, Ciaran Gibbons 0-1 each.

Kilcar:  Kevin Campbell; Pauric Carr, Brian O'Donnell, Dillon O'Gara; Oran Doogan, Andrew McClean, Daniel Lyons; Jason Campbell, Mark McHugh; Eoin Cormack, Conor Doherty, Paddy McShane; Seanie Boyle, Darragh O'Donnell, Ryan McShane. Subs: Mark Sweeney for Cormack; Conor O'Donnell for P Carr.
Glenswilly: Philip O'Donnell; Shane McDaid, Mark McAteer, Ryan Diver; Cormac Callaghan, Jack Gallagher, Sean Collum; Lee Crerand, Shaun Wogan; Gary Kelly, Keelan Dunleavy, Oisin Crawford; Gary McFadden, Caolan Kelly. Subs: Jake Kelly for Crerand; Ciaran Gibbons for G Kelly.

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy)

