Club League final was a ‘pick-up’ for McCafferty after All-Ireland semi-final loss

Roisin McCafferty says Sunday’s Division 1 final against Glenfin was a good way to blow off the cobwebs of Donegal’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

Eight days after Donegal lost out to Meath at Croke Park, McCafferty returned to action as Termon overcame Glenfin 1-11 to 1-3 in the League Division 1 decider in Letterkenny.

“It’s been tough enough coming back in,” the Termon goalkeeper told Donegal Live.

“It was hard to pick ourselves up after the loss last week. Club is where it started and I love playing for Termon. It’s good to have had this to come back into - a game with something at stake.

“We’ve been playing for Termon for so long and it’s definitely been a pick-up to get back in and play with that group of friends again.”

Eight points from Ciara McGarvey and a goal from Geraldine McLaughlin got Termon back on the winning roster.

However, with Glenfin keeping a few of their stellar names off the roster on Sunday, Termon won’t be counting their chickens.

“We haven’t had silverware in a while,” McCafferty said.

“Championship is where it’s at so it’s nice to go in with a win. The concentration on Championship starts now. That has to be our focus now.

“Glenfin didn’t have their county players today and other teams will have big challenges too. Teams coming up are building every year and it’ll be a tough Championship.

“The League is great. We got plenty of minutes in a lot of the young players’ legs. Some of them are doing phenomenal and it’s great to see the underage stepping up when they get time to play with the seniors.”